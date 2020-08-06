“It Came Alive!” – NASA SpaceX Dragon Astronauts Recount Thrilling Return to Earth & Surprising “Below Zero” Altitude Splashdown

The #LaunchAmerica mission aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon “Endeavour” spacecraft that brought NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley back to Earth marked the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. Tune in at 4:30 p.m. EDT to hear Bob and Doug talk about this milestone in human spaceflight.

NASA Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley splashed down in the Dragon Endeavour capsule at 2:48 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 2, off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

