The #LaunchAmerica mission aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon “Endeavour” spacecraft that brought NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley back to Earth marked the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. Tune in at 4:30 p.m. EDT to hear Bob and Doug talk about this milestone in human spaceflight.
NASA Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley splashed down in the Dragon Endeavour capsule at 2:48 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 2, off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.
More Coverage:
- Watch NASA SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Splashdown in Stunning 4K HD Video
- “An Incredible Day”: Splashdown Successfully Concludes NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2
- “Welcome Home, Bob and Doug!” – First Splashdown of American Astronauts in 45 Years
- Two NASA Astronauts Aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Endeavour” Splashdown Safely
- Crew Dragon Astronauts Target Splashdown off Coast of Pensacola, Florida
- NASA Astronauts Wake Up, Prep SpaceX Crew Dragon For Splashdown
- SpaceX Crew Dragon Is on Its Way Home – Planned Splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico
- Watch Live Coverage of NASA Astronauts’ Return from Space Station on SpaceX Commercial Crew Test Flight
Be the first to comment on "“It Came Alive!” – NASA SpaceX Dragon Astronauts Recount Thrilling Return to Earth & Surprising “Below Zero” Altitude Splashdown"