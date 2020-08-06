“It Came Alive!” – NASA SpaceX Dragon Astronauts Recount Thrilling Return to Earth & Surprising “Below Zero” Altitude Splashdown

By NASA August 6, 2020

SpaceX Demo-2 Landing

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Douglas Hurley are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. The Demo-2 test flight for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program was the first to deliver astronauts to the International Space Station and return them safely to Earth onboard a commercially built and operated spacecraft. Behnken and Hurley returned after spending 64 days in space. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

The #LaunchAmerica mission aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon “Endeavour” spacecraft that brought NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley back to Earth marked the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. Tune in at 4:30 p.m. EDT to hear Bob and Doug talk about this milestone in human spaceflight.

NASA Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley splashed down in the Dragon Endeavour capsule at 2:48 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 2, off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

