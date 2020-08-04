Watch raw footage of the 2:48 p.m. EDT, Sunday, August 2, 2020, splashdown of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were aboard, returning from the International Space Station. Dragon’s parachutes slowed the spacecraft to a speed of about 15mph for splashdown.
More Coverage:
- “An Incredible Day”: Splashdown Successfully Concludes NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2
- “Welcome Home, Bob and Doug!” – First Splashdown of American Astronauts in 45 Years
- Two NASA Astronauts Aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Endeavour” Splashdown Safely
- Crew Dragon Astronauts Target Splashdown off Coast of Pensacola, Florida
- NASA Astronauts Wake Up, Prep SpaceX Crew Dragon For Splashdown
- SpaceX Crew Dragon Is on Its Way Home – Planned Splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico
- Watch Live Coverage of NASA Astronauts’ Return from Space Station on SpaceX Commercial Crew Test Flight
Be the first to comment on "Watch NASA SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Splashdown in Stunning 4K HD Video"