Watch NASA SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Splashdown in Stunning 4K HD Video

By NASA August 4, 2020

NASA SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Splashdown

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is seen as it lands with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Sunday, August 2, 2020. The Demo-2 test flight for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program was the first to deliver astronauts to the International Space Station and return them safely to Earth onboard a commercially built and operated spacecraft. Behnken and Hurley returned after spending 64 days in space. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Watch raw footage of the 2:48 p.m. EDT, Sunday, August 2, 2020, splashdown of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were aboard, returning from the International Space Station. Dragon’s parachutes slowed the spacecraft to a speed of about 15mph for splashdown.

