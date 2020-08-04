Watch NASA SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Splashdown in Stunning 4K HD Video

Watch raw footage of the 2:48 p.m. EDT, Sunday, August 2, 2020, splashdown of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were aboard, returning from the International Space Station. Dragon’s parachutes slowed the spacecraft to a speed of about 15mph for splashdown.

