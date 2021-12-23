James Webb Telescope Rolls to Launch Pad Aboard Ariane 5 Rocket

By NASA December 23, 2021

Ariane 5 Webb Telescope Launch Pad

Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is rolled out to the launch pad, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The James Webb Space Telescope is a large infrared telescope with a 21.3 foot (6.5 meter) primary mirror. The observatory will study every phase of cosmic history—from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe.

