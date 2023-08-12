Journey Around the Moon: Artemis II Crew Inspects Orion Spacecraft Ahead of Historic Mission

Artemis II NASA astronauts visited the Orion spacecraft at Kennedy Space Center, in preparation for a 10-day journey around the Moon. The mission aims to test key technologies for human deep space exploration, and it marks an important milestone toward landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon.

Inside the high bay of the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, August 8, Artemis II NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen visit the Orion spacecraft that will take them on a 10-day journey around the Moon as the first Artemis crew.

The spacecraft is undergoing acoustic testing prior to integration with its service module, the next major step in the assembly process. Training is underway for the Artemis II astronauts in preparation for their lunar mission.

The approximately 10-day Artemis II flight will test NASA’s foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, for the first time with astronauts and will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.