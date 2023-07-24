JPL and the Space Age: Sky High (NASA Documentary)

TOPICS:

By NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory July 24, 2023

Orbiting Carbon Observatory Satellite

The Orbiting Carbon Observatory satellite makes precise measurements of Earth’s carbon dioxide levels from space. Credit: NASA/JPL

Think “NASA,” and what comes to mind? Astronauts? Mars rovers? Voyager and the Golden Record? How about Earth?

In fact, NASA has been studying and monitoring the health of our home planet for decades, using balloons, aircraft, satellites, and even the International Space Station in the effort.

Sky High traces the efforts of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to measure greenhouse gases, from the pathfinding science instrument AIRS, through to today’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3 aboard the space station.

The Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3, or OCO-3, is a space instrument designed to investigate important questions about the distribution of carbon dioxide on Earth as it relates to growing urban populations and changing patterns of fossil fuel combustion. OCO-3 was launched on May 3, 2019, from Cape Canaveral in Florida. 

JPL and the Space Age Video Series

SHARE TWEET REDDIT EMAIL SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "JPL and the Space Age: Sky High (NASA Documentary)"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.