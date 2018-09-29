Juno Spacecraft Views Jovian Swirls

Clouds in a Jovian jet stream, called Jet N5, swirl in the center of this color-enhanced image from NASA’s Juno spacecraft. A brown oval known as a “brown barge” can be seen in the North North Temperate Belt region in the top-left portion of the image.

This image was taken at 5:58 p.m. PDT on Sept. 6, 2018 (8:58 p.m. EDT) as the spacecraft performed its 15th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time, Juno was 7,600 miles (12,300 kilometers) from the planet’s cloud tops, above a northern latitude of approximately 52 degrees.

Citizen scientists Brian Swift and Seán Doran created this image using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager. The view has been rotated 90 degrees to the right from the original image.

JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products at: https://missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam.

More information about Juno is at: https://www.nasa.gov/juno and https://missionjuno.swri.edu.

Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Brian Swift/Seán Doran