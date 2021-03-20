Killer of Critically Endangered Christmas Island Reptile Identified

Bacterium responsible for deaths of critically endangered species.

With wild populations decimated, Lister’s gecko and the blue-tailed skink only exist in captivity. University of Sydney researchers have discovered a bacterium, which could cause their potential extinction.

Native reptile populations on Christmas Island have been in severe decline with two species, Lister’s gecko and the blue-tailed skink, entirely disappearing from the wild. While previously the main driver for this decline is likely predation by invasive species and habitat destruction, a silent killer is now threatening to wipe the species out entirely.

Those bred in captivity on the Australian Territory in the Indian Ocean have also been mysteriously dying, leaving the two species – which number only around 1000 each – in danger of extinction. Veterinary scientists from the University of Sydney, the Australian Registry of Wildlife Health and the Taronga Conservation Society Australia have now discovered the cause of these deaths: a bacterium, Enterococcus lacertideformus (E. lacertideformus).