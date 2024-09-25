Maternal Obesity Doubles Autism Risk in Children, New Study Reveals

Children born to mothers with obesity are at higher risk of ADHD , ASD, and other behavioral issues, according to a study involving 3.6 million pairs.

New research from the University of South Australia indicates that children whose mothers were obese before and during pregnancy are at a higher risk of developing neuropsychiatric and behavioral conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Funded by the Centre of Research Excellence Health in Preconception & Pregnancy and conducted in partnership with Curtin University, Monash University, SAHMRI, and a team of national institutions, the systematic review and meta-analysis of more than 3.6 million mother-child pairs across 42 epidemiological studies found that obesity during pregnancy:

increases the risk of ADHD in children by 32%.

doubles the risk of developing ASD in children (by 2.23 times).

increases the risk of conduct disorders by 16%

Pre-conception Obesity Findings

The study also found that maternal pre-conception obesity or overweight was linked with an increased risk of ADHD, ASD, conduct disorder, and psychotic disorder as well as a 30% increased risk in both externalizing symptoms and peer relationship problems.

Lead researcher UniSA’s Dr. Bereket Duko says the study provides new insights into the long-term impact of maternal body weight on child mental health.

“Maternal obesity has long been associated with a range of adverse perinatal outcomes, including preterm birth, low birth weight, stillbirth, and it is also linked with macrosomia, or high birthweight,” Dr. Duko says.

“In this study, we examined maternal overweight and obesity before and during pregnancy, finding that both are significantly linked with psychiatric and behavioural problems in children later in life, specifically ASD, ADHD, and peer relationship problems.

“Given the rising global obesity rates among women of reproductive age, and the growing numbers of children identified with neurodiverse conditions, it’s important that we acknowledge the potential long-term consequences of maternal adiposity on child mental health.”

In Australia, about one in 150 people have ASD with more than 8% of children aged 4-11 diagnosed with ADHD. Globally, one in eight people live with obesity.

Dr. Duko says the study’s results underscore the need for interventions targeting maternal weight management before and during pregnancy.

“Public health efforts that target improving maternal health could help mitigate some of the risks of neuropsychiatric and behavioral disorders in children,” Dr. Duko says. “While further research is needed to explore the biological mechanisms underlying these associations, the findings do stress the need for health interventions that promote healthy living and weight among parents to be.”

Reference: “Associations between maternal preconception and pregnancy adiposity and neuropsychiatric and behavioral outcomes in the offspring: A systematic review and meta-analysis” by Bereket Duko, Tesfaye S. Mengistu, David Stacey, Lisa J Moran, Gizachew Tessema, Gavin Pereira, Asres Bedaso, Amanuel Tesfay Gebremedhin, Rosa Alati, Oyekoya T Ayonrinde, Beben Benyamin, S. Hong Lee and Elina Hyppönen, 15 August 2024, Psychiatry Research.

DOI: 10.1016/j.psychres.2024.116149

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.