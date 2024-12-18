Scientists Reveal Simple and Accessible Way To Alleviate Chronic Pain

A nutritious diet can reduce chronic pain severity, particularly in women, offering an accessible and effective way to manage the condition regardless of body weight.

Chronic pain is a persistent and debilitating condition that impacts millions of people globally. Despite the availability of pain management options, many individuals remain without adequate treatment.

New research from the University of South Australia highlights a promising approach: adopting a healthy diet can help reduce the severity of chronic pain, offering sufferers an accessible and practical way to manage their condition.

The study investigated the links between body fat, diet, and pain. Researchers found that higher adherence to the Australian Dietary Guidelines was associated with lower levels of body pain, with women experiencing particularly notable benefits.

Importantly, these findings were independent of a person’s weight, meaning that despite your body composition, a healthy diet can help reduce chronic pain.

Globally, about 30% of the population suffers from chronic pain. In Australia, almost one in five (or 1.6 million) people struggle with chronic pain.

Women have higher rates of chronic pain, as do people who are overweight or obese.

A Modifiable Factor: Diet and Chronic Pain

UniSA PhD researcher Sue Ward says the study shows how modifiable factors, such as diet, can help manage and relieve chronic pain.

“It’s common knowledge that eating well is good for your health and wellbeing. But knowing that simple changes to your diet could offset chronic pain, could be life-changing,” Ward says.

“In our study, higher consumption of core foods – which are your vegetables, fruits, grains, lean meats, dairy, and alternatives – was related to less pain, and this was regardless of body weight.

“This is important because being overweight or obese is a known risk factor for chronic pain.

“Knowing that food choices and the overall quality of a person’s diet will not only make a person healthier, but also help reduce their pain levels, is extremely valuable.”

Notably, the findings suggest that diet quality affects pain differently in men and women.

“Women with better diets, had lower pain levels and better physical function. But this effect was much weaker for men,” Ward says.

“It’s possible that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of the healthier core food groups is what reduces pain, but we can’t yet determine whether poorer diet quality leads to more pain, or if pain leads to eating a poorer quality diet.

“A healthy, nutritious diet brings multiple benefits for health, wellbeing, and pain management. And while personalized pain management strategies should be adopted, a healthy diet is an accessible, affordable, and effective way to manage and even reduce pain.”

