Millions of Americans Are Unknowingly at High Risk for Heart Failure

New research indicates that 15 million Americans are at an increased risk for heart failure, with 4.3 million unrecognized by other heart disease assessments. This study underscores the necessity of targeted preventive measures like controlling hypertension and managing weight.

A new cross-sectional study used the Predicting Risk of Cardiovascular Disease EVENTs (PREVENT) equations to assess population-wide risk for heart failure (HF) and related factors. Findings indicate that 15 million U.S. adults have an elevated risk for HF, including 4.3 million who were not flagged as high-risk for other forms of heart disease. The study was published today (December 16) in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and their colleagues analyzed data from 4,872 adults aged 30 to 79 years without known cardiovascular disease (CVD), using information from the 2017 to March 2020 cycle of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). They applied the American Heart Association’s PREVENT equations to estimate the 10-year risk for HF and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) across a sample representing 143.2 million U.S. adults.

The study found that the average estimated 10-year HF risk was 3.7%, with 15 million adults facing a risk above 10%. While most individuals at high HF risk also had a high ASCVD risk, 4.3 million Americans with low ASCVD risk were still considered at high risk for HF. Among those at elevated HF risk, 62% were between ages 70 and 79, and 14% were Black adults. Additionally, over half of those at risk had high blood pressure, and more than half were overweight or obese.

The results highlight the critical role of managing hypertension and promoting weight loss in reducing HF risk. The researchers recommend that future studies explore HF prevention strategies, including improved screening protocols and targeted interventions for high-risk populations.

Reference: “Clinical Characteristics and Current Management of U.S. Adults at Elevated Risk for Heart Failure Using the PREVENT Equations: A Cross-Sectional Analysis” by Jeremy B. Sussman, Linnea M. Wilson, James F. Burke, Boback Ziaeian and Timothy S. Anderson, 16 December 2024, Annals of Internal Medicine.

DOI: 10.7326/ANNALS-24-01321

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.