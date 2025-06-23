MIT’s New 3D Chips Could Make Electronics Faster and More Energy-Efficient

The low-cost, scalable technology enables seamless integration of high-speed gallium nitride transistors onto a standard silicon chip.

Gallium nitride is an advanced semiconductor material that is expected to play a key role in the next generation of high-speed communication systems and the power electronics that support modern data centers.

However, the widespread use of gallium nitride (GaN) has been limited by its high cost and the specialized techniques required to incorporate it into standard electronic systems.

To address these challenges, researchers from MIT and collaborating institutions have developed a new fabrication process that integrates high-performance GaN transistors onto standard silicon CMOS chips. The approach is low-cost, scalable, and compatible with current semiconductor manufacturing processes.

The method involves fabricating numerous tiny transistors on the surface of a GaN chip, cutting them out individually, and bonding only the required transistors onto a silicon chip. This is done using a low-temperature technique that maintains the performance of both materials.

Because only a small amount of GaN is added to each chip, costs stay low. At the same time, the device benefits from a major performance boost thanks to the compact, high-speed transistors. By distributing the GaN transistors across the silicon chip, the process also helps lower the system’s overall temperature.

Using this method, the researchers built a power amplifier, a critical component in mobile phones, that delivers stronger signals and greater efficiency than traditional silicon-based versions. In a smartphone, this could lead to clearer calls, faster wireless connections, better overall connectivity, and longer battery life.

Because their method fits into standard procedures, it could improve electronics that exist today as well as future technologies. Down the road, the new integration scheme could even enable quantum applications, as GaN performs better than silicon at the cryogenic temperatures essential for many types of quantum computing.

“If we can bring the cost down, improve the scalability, and, at the same time, enhance the performance of the electronic device, it is a no-brainer that we should adopt this technology. We’ve combined the best of what exists in silicon with the best possible gallium nitride electronics. These hybrid chips can revolutionize many commercial markets,” says Pradyot Yadav, an MIT graduate student and lead author of a paper on this method.

He is joined on the paper by fellow MIT graduate students Jinchen Wang and Patrick Darmawi-Iskandar; MIT postdoc John Niroula; senior authors Ulriche L. Rodhe, a visiting scientist at the Microsystems Technology Laboratories (MTL), and Ruonan Han, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) and member of MTL; and Tomás Palacios, the Clarence J. LeBel Professor of EECS, and director of MTL; as well as collaborators at Georgia Tech and the Air Force Research Laboratory. The research was recently presented at the IEEE Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits Symposium.

Swapping transistors

Gallium nitride is the second most widely used semiconductor in the world, just after silicon, and its unique properties make it ideal for applications such as lighting, radar systems, and power electronics.

The material has been around for decades and, to get access to its maximum performance, it is important for chips made of GaN to be connected to digital chips made of silicon, also called CMOS chips. To enable this, some integration methods bond GaN transistors onto a CMOS chip by soldering the connections, but this limits how small the GaN transistors can be. The tinier the transistors, the higher the frequency at which they can work.

Other methods integrate an entire gallium nitride wafer on top of a silicon wafer, but using so much material is extremely costly, especially since the GaN is only needed in a few tiny transistors. The rest of the material in the GaN wafer is wasted.

“We wanted to combine the functionality of GaN with the power of digital chips made of silicon, but without having to compromise on either cost of bandwidth. We achieved that by adding super-tiny discrete gallium nitride transistors right on top of the silicon chip,” Yadav explains.

The new chips are the result of a multistep process.

First, a tightly packed collection of minuscule transistors is fabricated across the entire surface of a GaN wafer. Using very fine laser technology, they cut each one down to just the size of the transistor, which is 240 by 410 microns, forming what they call a dielet. (A micron is one millionth of a meter.)

Each transistor is fabricated with tiny copper pillars on top, which they use to bond directly to the copper pillars on the surface of a standard silicon CMOS chip. Copper to copper bonding can be done at temperatures below 400 degrees Celsius, which is low enough to avoid damaging either material.

Current GaN integration techniques require bonds that utilize gold, an expensive material that needs much higher temperatures and stronger bonding forces than copper. Since gold can contaminate the tools used in most semiconductor foundries, it typically requires specialized facilities.

“We wanted a process that was low-cost, low-temperature, and low-force, and copper wins on all of those related to gold. At the same time, it has better conductivity,” Yadav says.

A new tool

To enable the integration process, they created a specialized new tool that can carefully integrate the extremely tiny GaN transistor with the silicon chips. The tool uses a vacuum to hold the dielet as it moves on top of a silicon chip, zeroing in on the copper bonding interface with nanometer precision.

They used advanced microscopy to monitor the interface, and then when the dielet is in the right position, they apply heat and pressure to bond the GaN transistor to the chip.

“For each step in the process, I had to find a new collaborator who knew how to do the technique that I needed, learn from them, and then integrate that into my platform. It was two years of constant learning,” Yadav says.

Once the researchers had perfected the fabrication process, they demonstrated it by developing power amplifiers, which are radio frequency circuits that boost wireless signals.

Their devices achieved higher bandwidth and better gain than devices made with traditional silicon transistors. Each compact chip has an area of less than half a square millimeter.

In addition, because the silicon chip they used in their demonstration is based on Intel 16 22nm FinFET state-of-the-art metallization and passive options, they were able to incorporate components often used in silicon circuits, such as neutralization capacitors. This significantly improved the gain of the amplifier, bringing it one step closer to enabling the next generation of wireless technologies.

Meeting: Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits Symposium

This work is supported, in part, by the U.S. Department of Defense through the National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate (NDSEG) Fellowship Program and CHIMES, one of the seven centers in JUMP 2.0, a Semiconductor Research Corporation Program by the Department of Defense and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Fabrication was carried out using facilities at MIT.Nano, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and Georgia Tech.

