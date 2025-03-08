Moa Went Extinct in Just 300 Years. Scientists Reveal Why

New research reveals that the extinction of New Zealand’s giant, flightless moa was inevitable after human arrival.

Using fossil evidence and advanced computer models, scientists found that hunting and egg harvesting drove the birds to extinction within just a few centuries. The only way moa could have survived would have been through massive no-harvest zones covering more than half of New Zealand—an impractical solution given the social structures and subsistence needs of early Polynesian settlers.

Unraveling the Mystery of Moa Extinction

A new study published in Science of the Total Environment combines fossil evidence and advanced computer modeling to investigate the extinction of six moa species and whether their disappearance could have been prevented.

Lead researcher Dr. Sean Tomlinson, from Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences, conducted the study while at the University of Adelaide. He explains that moa extinctions were driven by sustained hunting and egg harvesting by early human settlers.

“Arrival of people in New Zealand more than 600 years ago caused one of the largest and most rapid losses of native species across the Pacific. The iconic moa were giant, flightless birds that disappeared within 100 to 300 years after human arrival,” Dr. Tomlinson said.

Could Moa Have Survived?

“Using information from fossils and high-performance computing, we show that these extinctions were likely to have been an unavoidable consequence of human colonization of New Zealand.

“Our modeling suggests that the only way moa could have co-existed with humans is if large ‘no-take’ harvest zones had covered more than 50 percent of New Zealand’s land area. This would have been extremely difficult to implement given the social structures of Polynesian colonists, and their reliance on wild food sources, particularly in southern New Zealand.”

Lessons for Today’s Endangered Species

Co-author Associate Professor Damien Fordham, from the University of Adelaide’s Environment Institute, said that although it’s too late for moa, these insights provide valuable lessons to conserve and protect today’s endangered large bodied species.

“Our findings suggest that today’s large, flightless birds, such as kiwi and cassowary, probably require much bigger conservation areas that include pristine habitats that are least impacted by humanity,” Dr. Fordham said.

“This new research shows that extinct species can offer crucial insights to help guide conservation efforts for New Zealand’s remaining flightless birds.”

Reference: “Was extinction of New Zealand’s avian megafauna an unavoidable consequence of human arrival?” by Sean Tomlinson, Mark V. Lomolino, Jamie R. Wood, Atholl Anderson, George L.W. Perry, Janet M. Wilmshurst, Jeremy J. Austin and Damien A. Fordham, 24 January 2025, Science of The Total Environment.

DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2025.178471

The paper was co-authored by researchers from the University of Adelaide, State University of New York, Australian National University, University of Auckland, and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research.

