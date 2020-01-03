NASA 2020: A Look Ahead – Are You Ready? [Video]

NASA 2020
- Preparing Artemis 1 for the Moon
- Space Launch System: Test Firing Our Powerful Rocket
- Planning Commercial Missions to the Moon
- Viper: Prepping a Rover to Search for Water on the Moon
- Gateway: Developing Our Outpost in Lunar Orbit
- Trying Out Our Next-Generation Spacesuit
- Launching American Astronauts from the U.S.
- Boeing and SpaceX Launch From Florida
- Boeing CST-100 Starliner
- SpaceX Crew Dragon
- Carrying Astronauts to the International Space Station
- Our Home in Orbit
- A Unique Lab for Science
- Preparing Astronauts for Longer Journeys
- Developing A Low-Earth Orbit Economy
- In The 20th Consecutive Year of Humans in Orbit
- Exploring Beyond the Earth and Moon
- Mars 2020 Rover
- A New Rover Launches to Mars
- Carrying a Helicopter and a New Mission Name
- Osiris-Rex: Grabbing a Sample From an Asteroid
- ESA Solar Orbiter: Launching a New International Mission to Study the Sun
- Innovation for Exploration
- Moxie: An Oxygen Generating Experiment on Mars
- Connecting Cubesats in Orbit – With One Powered By Water
- Pioneering Flight
- X-57 Maxwell: Our First All-Electric Plane
- X-59 Quesst: Developing a Quiet Supersonic Test Plane
- Developing Traffic Control for Drones
- Milestones
- 30 Years
- Hubble Space Telescope: Apollo 13″ A Telescope That Rewrote Textbooks
- 50 Years
- A Mission That Proved a “Successful Failure”
- 50th Earth Day Celebrating Our Home Planet
- 30 Years
