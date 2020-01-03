NASA 2020: A Look Ahead – Are You Ready? [Video]

TOPICS:

By NASA January 3, 2020

NASA 2020

  • Preparing Artemis 1 for the Moon
    • Space Launch System: Test Firing Our Powerful Rocket
    • Planning Commercial Missions to the Moon
    • Viper: Prepping a Rover to Search for Water on the Moon
    • Gateway: Developing Our Outpost in Lunar Orbit
    • Trying Out Our Next-Generation Spacesuit
  • Launching American Astronauts from the U.S.
    • Boeing and SpaceX Launch From Florida
      • Boeing CST-100 Starliner
      • SpaceX Crew Dragon
    • Carrying Astronauts to the International Space Station
  • Our Home in Orbit
    • A Unique Lab for Science
    • Preparing Astronauts for Longer Journeys
    • Developing A Low-Earth Orbit Economy
    • In The 20th Consecutive Year of Humans in Orbit
  • Exploring Beyond the Earth and Moon
    • Mars 2020 Rover
      • A New Rover Launches to Mars
      • Carrying a Helicopter and a New Mission Name
    • Osiris-Rex: Grabbing a Sample From an Asteroid
    • ESA Solar Orbiter: Launching a New International Mission to Study the Sun
  • Innovation for Exploration
    • Moxie: An Oxygen Generating Experiment on Mars
    • Connecting Cubesats in Orbit – With One Powered By Water
  • Pioneering Flight
    • X-57 Maxwell: Our First All-Electric Plane
    • X-59 Quesst: Developing a Quiet Supersonic Test Plane
    • Developing Traffic Control for Drones
  • Milestones
    • 30 Years
      • Hubble Space Telescope: Apollo 13″ A Telescope That Rewrote Textbooks
    • 50 Years
      • A Mission That Proved a “Successful Failure”
    • 50th Earth Day Celebrating Our Home Planet

Are You Ready?

WE ARE!

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "NASA 2020: A Look Ahead – Are You Ready? [Video]"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.