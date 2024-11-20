NASA Announces New Leader of Cutting-Edge Space Tech Division

Clayton P. Turner, a veteran at NASA with more than 30 years of service, takes on the role of associate administrator at the Space Technology Mission Directorate.

His experience spans multiple key projects and leadership positions, preparing him to drive NASA’s technology advancements for future space missions.

New Leadership at NASA

Clayton P. Turner has been named the associate administrator of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, effective immediately, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on November 18, 2024.

Turner, who has served as the acting associate administrator of STMD since July, will continue to provide executive leadership, oversee strategic planning, and manage the development and demonstration of critical space-focused technologies. His work will drive advancements in technologies that meet today’s needs while paving the way for future innovation.

Strategic Leadership and Vision

“Under Turner’s skilled and steady hand, the Space Technology Mission Directorate will continue to do what it does best: help NASA push the boundaries of what’s possible and drive American leadership in space,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “I look forward to what STMD will achieve under Turner’s direction.”

As NASA embarks on the next era of space exploration, STMD leverages partnerships to advance technologies and test new capabilities helping the agency develop a sustainable presence on the Moon and beyond. As associate administrator of STMD, Turner will plan, coordinate, and evaluate the mission directorate’s full range of programs and activities, including budget formulation and execution, as well as represent the programs to officials within and outside the agency.

Turner’s Extensive NASA Career

Previously, Turner served as NASA Langley Research Center Director since September 2019 and has been with the agency for more than 30 years. He has held several roles at NASA Langley, including engineering director, associate center director, and deputy center director. Throughout his NASA career, he has worked on many projects for the agency, including: the Earth Science Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation Project; the materials technology development Gas Permeable Polymer Materials Project; the Space Shuttle Program’s Return to Flight work; the flight test of the Ares 1-X rocket; the flight test of the Orion Launch Abort System; and the entry, descent, and landing segment of the Mars Science Laboratory.

Recognition and Leadership Continuity

In recognition of his commitment to the agency and engineering, Turner has received many prestigious awards, such as the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, the NASA Exceptional Engineering Achievement Medal. He is also an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and a Board of Trustees member of his alma mater, Rochester Institute of Technology.

NASA Glenn Research Center Deputy Director, Dawn Schaible, became acting Langley Center Director in July and will continue to serve in this role. At NASA Langley, Schaible leads a skilled group of more than 3,000 civil servant and contractor scientists, researchers, engineers, and support staff, who work to advance aviation, expand understanding of Earth’s atmosphere, and develop technology for space exploration.

