NASA’s Webb Telescope Reveals an Eerie Nebula That Looks Like a Giant Brain

Webb has captured the haunting “Exposed Cranium” nebula—an otherworldly cloud shaped by a dying star that looks remarkably like a brain inside a skull.

New images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope are shedding fresh light on a strange and little explored nebula surrounding a dying star. The detailed observations reveal complex structures within the cloud of gas and dust, offering a clearer view of how the object formed and how it continues to evolve.

Known as Nebula PMR 1, this cosmic cloud has an eerie appearance that resembles a brain inside a transparent skull. Because of this unusual shape, it has earned the nickname the “Exposed Cranium” nebula. Webb observed the object using both near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths, allowing scientists to see features that were previously hidden.

The nebula was originally detected in infrared light more than ten years ago by NASA’s now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope, which paved the way for Webb’s more detailed observations. With its far more powerful instruments, Webb reveals finer structures that make the nebula’s brain-like pattern even more striking.

Webb Reveals Layers and Jets in a Dying Star’s Nebula

The new images show that the nebula contains several distinct regions that reflect different stages of its formation. An outer shell of gas, made mostly of hydrogen, was expelled earlier in the star’s life. Closer to the center lies a more complex cloud made up of several different gases and shaped by ongoing activity.

Both Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) highlight a dark lane that runs vertically through the center of the nebula. This feature divides the cloud into two halves that resemble the left and right sides of a brain. The telescope’s sharp resolution suggests that the dark band may be linked to a powerful outflow from the central star. In many dying stars, energetic jets blast outward in opposite directions.

Signs of this activity are especially visible near the top of the nebula in Webb’s MIRI image, where the gas in the inner region appears to be pushed outward, hinting at ongoing ejections from the star.

A Rare Snapshot of a Star Near the End of Its Life

Although many details about Nebula PMR 1 remain uncertain, astronomers know it is being shaped by a star approaching the final phase of its fuel-burning “life.” During these late stages, stars shed their outer layers into space. While this transformation takes place over enormous distances and timescales, it is considered relatively rapid in cosmic terms.

Webb’s observations capture a moment in this process as the star continues to lose material. The star’s ultimate fate depends on its mass, which scientists have not yet determined. If the star is sufficiently massive, it may eventually explode as a supernova. If it is more similar to our Sun, it will continue losing layers until only a compact core remains. That leftover core will become a dense white dwarf that slowly cools over billions of years.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s Mission

The James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful space observatory ever built for studying the universe. Its instruments are designed to investigate objects throughout our solar system, search for planets around other stars, and explore the origins and structure of the cosmos.

Webb is an international collaboration led by NASA together with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). The telescope continues to reveal new details about the universe, helping scientists better understand how stars, planets, and galaxies form and evolve.

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