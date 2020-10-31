NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Casts Her Vote from Space

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins points to the International Space Station’s “voting booth” where she cast her vote from space this month. This is actually Rubins’ second time to vote from low-Earth orbit, having cast her first vote from space in 2016 when she was an Expedition 48-49 crew member.

Voting in space has been possible since 1997 when a bill passed to legally allow voting from space in Texas. Since then, several NASA astronauts have exercised this civic duty from orbit. Learn more about how astronauts cast their vote from orbit.