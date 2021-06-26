NASA Gazes at a Sweet Strawberry Moon

Many cultures name full Moons, and while the names differ, we can all agree that June’s full Moon was a sweet sight to behold. The “Strawberry Moon,” as the last full Moon of Spring or the first full Moon of Summer is called, gained its name from the time of year when berries ripen. The name however doesn’t necessarily imply the Moon is red, though it does appear a reddish color when rising or setting. The Moon appeared full for about three days from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning. This year the Strawberry Moon is closer and larger than an average full Moon. When we have such a large bright Moon, it is sometimes called a Super Moon.

Besides for Strawberry Moon, other names for this full moon are Mead, Honey, Rose, Flower, Hot, Hoe, or Planting Moon.