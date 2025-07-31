NASA Just Found Perfect Spheres on Mars – And No One Knows Exactly Why

While Americans enjoyed fireworks on July 4th, NASA’s Perseverance rover was investigating tiny, perfectly round spherules on Mars that might hold secrets to the planet’s fiery past.

Unlike the hematite “blueberries” discovered years ago, these new spherules have a volcanic or impact origin, possibly formed during dramatic meteoroid strikes or ancient eruptions. Their unique composition offers scientists a chance to understand Mars’ dynamic history—whether shaped by fire from within or violent blows from the cosmos.

Mysterious Martian Spheres

Spotting nearly flawless spheres on the Martian surface is a rare occurrence for a rover. More than twenty years ago, NASA’s Opportunity rover made headlines after finding hematite-rich spherules (nicknamed “blueberries”) near its landing site in Meridiani Planum. Now, the Perseverance rover has come across a similar surprise: small spherical formations, some embedded in bedrock and others scattered loosely across an area informally known as “Witch Hazel Hill.”

In an earlier update, the team highlighted Perseverance’s close-up study of a spherule-bearing rock formation at a site called “Hare Bay,” where a core sample was later collected. After adding the “Bell Island” core to its collection, the science team turned its attention to the loose spherules in the surrounding terrain, which seem to have weathered out of nearby rock layers.

Perseverance Gets Up Close

While many in the United States were enjoying the Fourth of July with hot dogs and fireworks, Perseverance spent Sol 1555 investigating soil rich in spherules at a target called “Rowsell Hill.” Using instruments on its robotic arm, the rover closely examined the site. SHERLOC’s Autofocus and Context Imager and the WATSON camera captured detailed, high-resolution images (shown at the top of the page), and PIXL analyzed the chemical elements within both the spherules and the surrounding material.

A Tale of Two Spherules

Despite their superficial similarity to Opportunity’s “blueberries,” the spherules at “Rowsell Hill” have a very different composition and likely origin. In Meridiani Planum, the spherules were composed of the mineral hematite and were interpreted to have formed in groundwater-saturated sediments in Mars’ distant past.

By comparison, the spherules in “Rowsell Hill” have a basaltic composition and likely formed during a meteoroid impact or volcanic eruption. When a meteoroid crashes into the surface of Mars, it can melt rock and send molten droplets spraying into the air. Those droplets can then rapidly cool, solidifying into spherules that rain down on the surrounding area. Alternatively, the spherules may have formed from molten lava during a volcanic eruption.

Unlocking Ancient Martian Energies

With these new data in hand, the Perseverance science team continues to search for answers about where these spherules came from. If they formed during an ancient impact, they may be able to tell us about the composition of the meteoroid and the importance of impact cratering in early Mars’s history. If they instead formed during a volcanic eruption, they could preserve clues about past volcanism in the region around Jezero crater. Either way, these spherules are a remnant of an energetic and dynamic period in Mars’ history!

Written by Andrew Shumway, Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Washington

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