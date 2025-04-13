Shocking Spherules on Mars: NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finds a Rock That Defies Explanation

Perseverance just stumbled upon one of Mars’ weirdest rocks yet—a formation covered in dark, spherical shapes with mysterious textures that have scientists buzzing.

While similar Martian spheres have been seen before, this one, dubbed “St. Pauls Bay,” stands out. Could it be remnants of volcanic activity, groundwater processes, or even a cosmic impact? Determining its origin could reshape our understanding of Mars’ geological past.

Discovery of a Bizarre Rock Formation

The Perseverance science team was recently intrigued by a highly unusual rock – one that appears to be made up of hundreds of tiny, millimeter-sized spheres. Now, the team is working to understand how these curious features formed.

The discovery happened at Broom Point, a location on the lower slopes of Witch Hazel Hill, along the rim of Jezero Crater. Perseverance arrived there two weeks earlier to investigate a series of light- and dark-toned rock layers first spotted from orbit. Just last week, the rover successfully abraded and sampled one of the light-toned beds. It was from this sampling site that the rover noticed a nearby rock with a remarkably strange texture.

A Rock Unlike Any Other

That rock, now named “St. Pauls Bay,” is filled with dark gray, spherical features – some round, some more elongated or elliptical, and some with sharp, angular edges that may be fragments of broken spheres. A few even contain tiny pinholes. What kind of geologic process could create such a variety of unusual shapes?

Martian Spheres: A Longstanding Mystery

This isn’t the first time strange spheres have been spotted on Mars. In 2004, the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity spotted so-called, “Martian Blueberries” at Meridiani Planum, and since then, the Curiosity rover has observed spherules in the rocks of Yellowknife Bay at Gale crater.

Just a few months ago, Perseverance itself also spied popcorn-like textures in sedimentary rocks exposed in the Jezero crater inlet channel, Neretva Vallis. In each of these cases, the spherules were interpreted as concretions, features that formed by interaction with groundwater circulating through pore spaces in the rock. Not all spherules form this way, however.

They also form on Earth by rapid cooling of molten rock droplets formed in a volcanic eruption, for instance, or by the condensation of rock vaporized by a meteorite impact.

The Clues Beneath the Surface

Each of these formation mechanisms would have vastly different implications for the evolution of these rocks, so the team is working hard to determine their context and origin. St. Pauls Bay, however, was float rock — a term used by geologists to describe something that is not in place.

The team is now working to link the spherule-rich texture observed at St. Pauls Bay to the wider stratigraphy at Witch Hazel Hill, and initial observations have provided tantalizing indications that it could be linked to one of the dark-toned layers identified by the team from orbit.

Placing these features in a geologic context will be critical for understanding their origin, and determining their significance for the geological history of the Jezero crater rim and beyond!

Written by Alex Jones, Ph.D. candidate at Imperial College London

