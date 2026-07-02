NASA Reveals Four Cosmic Masterpieces for America’s 250th Birthday

NASA unveiled four patriotic-colored images of the cosmos to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, revealing everything from an exploded star to a galaxy cluster shaped by dark matter.

NASA is marking the 250th anniversary of the United States with a striking new collection of space images that showcase the beauty and power of the universe. Created using observations from the Chandra X-ray Observatory, the four images have been rendered in red, white, and blue to honor the occasion.

Cassiopeia A Reveals the Aftermath of a Stellar Explosion

The first image (top of page) features Cassiopeia A, the remains of a star that exploded in a supernova. It combines X-ray observations from Chandra (shown in blue and purple) with infrared data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (displayed in red and white).

Chandra’s X-ray observations reveal the powerful blast wave from the explosion along with elements scattered throughout the debris, including iron, calcium, and oxygen. Webb’s infrared view highlights the expanding shell of material left behind and the clouds of cosmic dust spread across the remnant.

NGC 3603 Shows a Stellar Nursery in the Milky Way

The next image (above) highlights NGC 3603, a nebula in the Milky Way that contains one of the galaxy’s largest clusters of young stars.

In this composite image, Chandra’s X-ray data (red and white) reveals diffuse emission near the center as well as numerous point-like X-ray sources scattered across the region. Data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, captured in optical, infrared, and ultraviolet light (red-orange, green, blue, and yellow), shows stars packed into the center along with dust and gas concentrated toward the bottom. Together, the combined observations create a striking red, white, and blue view, with the X-rays highlighting the brilliant glow of newly formed stars.

Messier 94 Highlights an Active Starburst Ring

The next image (above) presents a fresh view of the spiral galaxy NGC 4736, better known as Messier 94.

The image blends Chandra X-rays at multiple wavelengths (red, orange, and blue) with visible light observations captured by astrophotographers using ground-based telescopes (red, green, and blue). Messier 94 is known for its bright inner ring, called a starburst ring, where new stars are actively forming. Scientists think this burst of star formation may be fueled by gas flowing inward through the galaxy’s distinctive oval-shaped structure.

Galaxy Cluster Offers Evidence of Dark Matter

The final image (above) in NASA’s patriotic collection features ZwCl 0024+1652, a distant galaxy cluster that has helped astronomers uncover evidence for dark matter.

Specially processed Hubble data (blue) reveals the effects of dark matter within the cluster, while another Hubble image shows the cluster’s individual galaxies in yellow and white. Chandra’s X-ray observations (red) reveal a vast reservoir of superheated gas filling the cluster. That hot gas contains far more mass than all of the cluster’s galaxies combined, providing another dramatic glimpse into one of the universe’s largest structures.

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