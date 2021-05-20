NASA Satellite Captures Stunning Mid-Atlantic Phytoplankton Bloom

A May phytoplankton bloom left its mark on Mid-Atlantic waters.

Given adequate sunlight and nutrients, phytoplankton populations can multiply into blooms large enough to be visible from space. On the morning of May 18, 2021, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this natural-color image of a phytoplankton bloom along the coast of New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.