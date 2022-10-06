NASA SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Dock Arrive at International Space Station

By NASA October 6, 2022

NASA SpaceX Crew-5 Docking

NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, October 6, as the SpaceX Dragon Endurance docked to the complex at 5:01 p.m. EDT while the spacecraft was flying 258 miles above the west coast of Africa. Credit: NASA TV

SpaceX Dragon Endurance docked to the International Space Station and Crew-5 members enter to join the Expedition 68 crew.

NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, October 6, as the SpaceX Dragon Endurance docked to the complex at 5:01 p.m. EDT. At the time, the spacecraft were flying 258 miles above the west coast of Africa.

Following Dragon’s link up to the Harmony module, the crew aboard Dragon Endurance and the space station began conducting standard leak checks and pressurization between the spacecraft in preparation for hatch opening.

NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann Enters Space Station

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann enters the space station less than two hours after docking the Dragon Endurance crew ship to the Harmony module’s forward port. Credit: NASA TV

Following Dragon hatch opening at 6:49 p.m. EDT, Crew-5 joined the Expedition 68 crew of NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Frank Rubio, and Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency), and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin.

With the addition of Crew 5, the number of crew on the space station will increase to 11 people for a short time. Soon the number will drop back down to 7 when Crew-4 astronauts Hines, Lindgren, Watkins, and Cristoforetti return to Earth.

