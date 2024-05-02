NASA’s Artemis II Orion Spacecraft Passes the Test: Completes Electromagnetic Testing for Moon Mission

TOPICS:

By NASA May 2, 2024

NASA Deep Space Orion Spacecraft

Artist rendering of NASA’s Orion spacecraft. Credit: Lockheed Martin

NASA’s Artemis II mission’s Orion spacecraft underwent successful electromagnetic testing to confirm its readiness for moon missions.

On Friday, April 26, engineers completed a series of electromagnetic tests on the integrated Orion crew and service module for NASA’s Artemis II mission inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout (O&C) Building at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

During testing, engineers subjected the spacecraft to electromagnetic energy using wave guides, amplifiers, and antenna horns while inside an altitude chamber.

Artemis II Orion Spacecraft Is Returned to the FAST Cell

After completing electromagnetic compatibility and interference testing, the Artemis II Orion spacecraft is returned to the FAST cell via crane inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Credit: Amanda Stevenson

The test helps verify that all of Orion’s electronic systems can work in sync and safeguards against potential malfunctions caused by electromagnetic disturbances in the harsh and complex environment of space. Engineers will analyze the data collected during testing to ensure all systems on Orion are not disturbed by electromagnetic energy and the spacecraft is ready to safely fly the crew around the Moon.

The team returned the spacecraft to the Final Assembly and System Testing, or FAST cell inside the O&C building following electromagnetic testing for additional work in preparation for further performance testing inside the vacuum chamber later this summer.

SHARE TWEET REDDIT EMAIL SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "NASA’s Artemis II Orion Spacecraft Passes the Test: Completes Electromagnetic Testing for Moon Mission"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.