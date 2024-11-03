NASA’s Crew-9 Dragon Spacecraft Relocates to New Port for SpaceX Resupply

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts prepared for an upcoming arrival to the International Space Station (ISS) by freeing up docking space.

On Sunday, November 3, NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, piloted their Dragon spacecraft from the forward-facing port of the Harmony module to the Zenith port on the ISS. They undocked from the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 6:35 a.m. EST and autonomously redocked with the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 7:25 a.m. EST.

This maneuver opens space for SpaceX’s 31st commercial resupply mission, set to launch on Monday, November 4, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The resupply craft is scheduled to dock at the Harmony module port on Tuesday, November 5.

Hague and Gorbunov arrived at the space station on September 29 to conduct experiments, research demonstrations, and spacewalks. Hague, Gorbunov, Wilmore, and Williams, will return to Earth in February 2025.

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