NASA’s Europa Clipper Spacecraft Transported to SpaceX Hangar at Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s Europa Clipper, the largest spacecraft designed for a planetary mission, was recently moved to the SpaceX hangar at Launch Complex 39A in anticipation of its launch.

The spacecraft, encapsulated within payload fairings for protection, is set to be mounted on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Launch Preparation at Kennedy Space Center

On Friday, October 4, workers transported NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft to the SpaceX hangar at Launch Complex 39A on the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for launch.

Earlier in the week, technicians completed the encapsulation of the spacecraft inside a payload fairing at the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility on NASA Kennedy. The fairings will protect the spacecraft from aerodynamic pressure and heat during launch before eventually separating and falling back to Earth.

Soon, technicians will mate the spacecraft to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in preparation for launch, roll the rocket to the launch pad, and raise it to a vertical position ahead of liftoff. Europa Clipper’s launch period opens at 12:31 p.m. EDT on Thursday, October 10. (Update: Launch postponed.)

Exploring Europa’s Potential for Life

The robotic solar-powered Europa Clipper, the largest spacecraft NASA has ever built for a planetary mission, will conduct the first detailed investigations of Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, and assess its potential to support life. This mission is critical in understanding the icy moon’s subsurface ocean and its habitability, leveraging a solar-powered spacecraft to conduct detailed reconnaissance. Europa Clipper will orbit Jupiter and make nearly 50 close flybys of Europa, capturing high-resolution images and data on its ice shell and underlying ocean.

The development of this ambitious mission is led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California, in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, under the direction of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. The spacecraft’s main body was jointly designed by APL, NASA JPL, and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The overall program management is executed by the Planetary Missions Program Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The launch itself, critical to the mission’s success, is managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program based at Kennedy Space Center. Each of these components works in concert to prepare for a mission that promises to unlock the mysteries of Europa’s icy depths and potential for extraterrestrial life.

