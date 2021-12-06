NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Launch Scrubbed Again

The December 6 launch of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket carrying the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission has been scrubbed. The team repaired the ground storage system but will require additional time to verify the sample integrity of the fuel prior to tanking operations. Launch of the mission – which hosts NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) and the NASA-U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Ultraviolet Spectro-Coronagraph (UVSC) Pathfinder – is now scheduled for Tuesday, December 7, at 4:04 a.m. EST.

NASA TV live launch coverage will start approximately 35 minutes before launch on December 7, at 3:30 a.m. EST:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive