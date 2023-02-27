NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Launch Scrubbed – March 2 for Next Launch Attempt

NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Monday’s launch attempt of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a ground systems issue. Mission teams decided to stand down to investigate an issue preventing data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 first stage Merlin engines, triethylaluminum triethylboron (or TEA-TEB).

“I’m proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams’ focus and dedication to keeping Crew-6 safe,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavor and, as always, we will fly when we are ready.”

SpaceX has removed propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the astronauts have exited the Dragon spacecraft for astronaut crew quarters. Both the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are in a safe configuration.

Due to unfavorable weather forecast conditions, NASA and SpaceX will forgo a launch opportunity on Tuesday, February 28.

The next available launch attempt is at 12:34 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 2, pending the resolution of the technical issue preventing Monday’s launch.