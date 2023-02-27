NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Launch Scrubbed at Last Minute

Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida to the International Space Station has been scrubbed. Reportedly, there was an ignition problem with the main engines of the Falcon 9 rocket. NASA says that more information is coming soon.

With just a few minutes to go before the scheduled 1:45 a.m. EST liftoff, NASA reported that “all looks good for the Crew-6 launch!” The fuel load for the RP-1 rocket was already complete and weather conditions were “extremely favorable.”

When NASA uses the term “scrubbed” in relation to a space launch or mission, it means that the launch or mission has been postponed or canceled.

This term is typically used when there is an issue with the launch vehicle, ground equipment, or weather that prevents the mission from proceeding as scheduled. In such cases, NASA will “scrub” the launch, which means that they will postpone it until the issue can be resolved or the weather conditions improve.

The decision to scrub a launch is not taken lightly, as it often requires a significant amount of resources and planning to reschedule the launch. NASA always prioritizes the safety of its astronauts and mission personnel, and will only proceed with a launch when all safety requirements have been met.