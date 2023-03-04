NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Mission Joins Expedition 68 Aboard Space Station

NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and Pilot Woody Hoburg, along with UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev aboard the SpaceX Dragon, named Endeavour, have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS).

Crew-6 joins the Expedition 68 crew of NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Nicole Mann, and Josh Cassada, as well as Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Anna Kikina.

NASA SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts launched aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour on a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 12:34 a.m. EST on Thursday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Their SpaceX Dragon, named Endeavour, docked to the ISS at 1:40 a.m. EST while the station was 260 statute miles over the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Somalia. The crew members first opened the hatch between the space station and the pressurized mating adapter at 3:45 a.m. EST then opened the hatch to Dragon.