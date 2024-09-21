Close Menu
    Space

    NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Duo Lands at Kennedy Space Center for Mission to Space Station

    2 Mins Read
    SpaceX Crew-9 Members Pose for Official Crew Portrait
    SpaceX Crew-9 members (from left) Mission Specialist Aleksandr Gorbunov from Roscosmos and Commander Nick Hague from NASA pose for an official crew portrait at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Credit: NASA/Josh Valcarel

    NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov arrived at Kennedy Space Center for their upcoming mission.

    They were welcomed by NASA leaders and are scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The preparations include quarantine, mission rehearsals, and alignment of sleep cycles with mission requirements.

    Arrival and Welcome Ceremony

    NASA astronaut Nick Hague, commander, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, mission specialist, arrived at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, September 21.

    NASA leaders greeted the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 at 1:30 p.m. EDT for a brief welcome ceremony with the following participants:

    • Kelvin Manning, deputy director, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center
    • Dana Hutcherson, deputy program manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program
    • NASA astronaut Nick Hague
    • Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov
    NASA SpaceX Crew-9 Arrival
    NASA astronaut Nick Hague, front, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov arrive via Gulfstream jet on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida, ahead of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch. The pair will stay in the center’s Astronaut Crew Quarters in preparation for their launch on Thursday, September 26, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Credit: Danielle Sempsrott/NASA

    Pre-Launch Preparations

    Hague and Gorbunov will quarantine at the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy. While there, they’ll conduct a dry dress rehearsal of the mission, sleep shift to align their resting and waking periods with mission requirements, rehearse flight procedures, as well as make calls to family and friends.

    The crew is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station at 2:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 26, from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

