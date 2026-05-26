Are Your Choices Really Yours? New Brain Study Raises Big Questions

A new study reveals that the brain may handle voluntary and forced decisions using remarkably similar neural mechanisms.

Picture yourself standing in line at a bakery, trying to choose between a doughnut and a tart. After thinking it over, you decide on the doughnut.

But when you finally reach the counter, the doughnuts are gone, leaving only tarts available. With no other option, you buy a tart instead.

At first glance, these choices seem fundamentally different. One is guided by personal preference, while the other is simply a response to what is available. However, new research published in Imaging Neuroscience suggests the brain may process both kinds of decisions in remarkably similar ways.

Free Decisions vs. Forced Decisions

When we make free decisions, we recognize multiple options exist, weigh them up, and commit to one based on something internal: our preferences, values, and goals.

Forced decisions are different. There’s only one possible outcome, and our job is simply to identify the option and take it.

Because free decisions feel so closely tied to who we are, neuroscientists have long assumed they rely on different processes in the brain compared to forced decisions. Some brain imaging studies support this, showing different patterns of neural activity distributed across the brain.

However, knowing where in the brain free choices happen tells us little about how they are formed—and whether this process is any different from forced decisions.

How the Brain Accumulates Evidence

Decades of research have shown that, to make decisions, our brains gradually gather evidence for each option over time.

Think of it like a judge evaluating the facts of a case. Once enough evidence has been accumulated in favor of one party, a verdict is reached. For some types of decisions, this happens very quickly (over hundreds of milliseconds), making it feel like the choice just popped into your head.

By measuring electrical brain activity, researchers have identified a brain signal that reflects this accumulation of evidence during simple decisions—such as judging whether a traffic light is red or green.

Like a loading bar building to 100%, the signal gradually rises to a particular level before a decision is made. Because the action of neurons in the brain is noisy, this decision-making process also occurs in a noisy fashion: rather than climbing steadily towards one option, the signal fluctuates back and forth between the alternatives.

Why Our Choices Aren’t Always Consistent

This partly explains why we aren’t always consistent with our choices—even when our preferences are stable, some days we will go for the tart and others, the doughnut.

This signal has been identified for forced decisions with a clear correct answer. But what about choices that are open-ended—shaped not just by what’s in front of us, but by something internal like preferences or personal goals?

To answer this question, we recorded people’s brain activity while they chose between sets of colored balloons. They viewed either two balloons of different colors to freely choose between or a single balloon, which they were forced to pick.

They pressed a button the moment they made their choice, and we tracked how brain activity unfolded in the lead-up to that moment.

Brain Activity Before a Choice Is Made

For both free and forced decisions, the brain activity unfolded in a very similar way. Like a loading bar, it climbed steadily to the same peak level just before a choice was made. When people decided quickly, the signal increased faster. When they took longer, it rose more slowly.

That’s exactly what you would expect if the brain were tracking and weighing up evidence over time, rather than simply reacting to a decision at the last moment.

From this finding, one might assume the brain forms free and forced decisions in the same way, suggesting decision-making in the brain may be more automatic than it feels.

This echoes famous experiments by neuroscientist Benjamin Libet in the 1980s. He and colleagues found brain activity begins ramping up before people are even consciously aware of their intention to act—suggesting the brain has already begun deciding before the person consciously realizes they’ve made a choice.

What This Means for Free Will

But while the process may be automatic, what the brain is accumulating tells a different story. The evidence it weighs up is drawn entirely from who you are—your preferences, your goals, and your experiences. Two people may go through the same neural process and land on the same choice, and yet arrive there for completely different reasons.

So rather than asking whether our choices are truly free, perhaps the better question is what it really means for a choice to be yours. And the next time you find yourself in line at the bakery, know that your brain has already been quietly gathering evidence toward your baked good of choice, and that choice happens a little faster than you realize.

Reference: “Tracing the neural trajectories of evidence accumulation and motor preparation processes during voluntary decisions” by Lauren C. Fong, Paul M. Garrett, Philip L. Smith, Robert Hester, Stefan Bode, and Daniel Feuerriegel, 30 March 2026. Imaging Neuroscience.

DOI:10.1162/imag.a.1184

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

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