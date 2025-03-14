Natural Painkiller? Neuroscientists Discover a New Way To Manage Pain

This effect also happens with virtual nature, such as nature videos.

A new study led by neuroscientists at the University of Vienna, in collaboration with an international team, has found that experiencing nature can help reduce acute physical pain. Notably, even watching nature videos provided measurable pain relief.

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), researchers observed that participants rated acute pain as less intense and less unpleasant when viewing nature scenes. This effect was accompanied by decreased brain activity in regions associated with pain processing. The findings suggest that nature-based therapies could serve as effective complementary approaches to pain management. The study was recently published in Nature Communications.

“Pain processing is a complex phenomenon,” explains study lead and doctoral student Max Steininger from the University of Vienna. In order to better understand it and identify treatment options, Steininger and his colleagues investigated how nature exposure influences pain: participants suffering from pain were shown three types of videos: a nature scene, an indoor scene, and an urban scene.

The participants rated the pain while their brain activity was measured using functional magnetic resonance imaging. The results were clear: when viewing the nature scene, the participants not only reported less pain but also showed reduced activity in brain regions associated with pain processing.

How Nature Alters Brain Activity

By analyzing the brain data, the researchers showed that viewing nature reduced the raw sensory signal the brain receives when in pain.

“Pain is like a puzzle, made up of different pieces that are processed differently in the brain. Some pieces of the puzzle relate to our emotional response to pain, such as how unpleasant we find it. Other pieces correspond to the physical signals underlying the painful experience, such as its location in the body and its intensity. Unlike placebos, which usually change our emotional response to pain, viewing nature changed how the brain processed early, raw sensory signals of pain. Thus, the effect appears to be less influenced by participants’ expectations, and more by changes in the underlying pain signals,” explains Steininger.

Claus Lamm, head of research in the group, adds: “From another ongoing study, we know that people consistently report feeling less pain when exposed to natural environments. However, the underlying reason for this has remained unclear – until now. Our study suggests that the brain reacts less to both the physical source and the intensity of the pain.”

The current study provides important information on how nature can help alleviate pain and highlights that nature-based therapeutic approaches can be a useful addition to pain treatment. The fact, that this effect was observed by simply watching nature videos suggests that taking a walk outdoors may not be necessary. Virtual nature – such as videos or virtual reality – appears to be effective as well. This opens up a wide range of possible applications in both the private and medical sectors, providing people with a simple and accessible way to relieve their pain.

Reference: “Nature exposure induces analgesic effects by acting on nociception-related neural processing” by Maximilian O. Steininger, Mathew P. White, Lukas Lengersdorff, Lei Zhang, Alexander J. Smalley, Simone Kühn and Claus Lamm, 13 March 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-56870-2

