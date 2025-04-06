New Clues to Consciousness: Scientists Discover the Brain’s Hidden Gatekeeper

Thalamic regions drive conscious perception by syncing with the prefrontal cortex, acting as a gateway to awareness.

Using direct intracranial brain recordings in humans, a new study has identified the thalamus, a small, deeply situated brain structure, as a key player in conscious perception. The researchers found that specific higher-order regions of the thalamus function as a gateway to awareness by transmitting signals to the prefrontal cortex.

These findings offer important insights into the complex nature of human consciousness. Unraveling the neural basis of consciousness remains one of neuroscience’s greatest challenges. Prior research has proposed that consciousness consists of two main components: the conscious state (such as being awake or asleep) and conscious content (the specific experiences or perceptions one is aware of).

The Thalamus Beyond Sensory Relay

While subcortical structures are primarily involved in regulating conscious states, many theories emphasize the importance of subcortical-cortical loops in conscious perception. However, most studies on conscious perception have focused on the cerebral cortex, with relatively few studies examining the role of subcortical regions, particularly the thalamus. Its role in conscious perception has often been seen as merely facilitating sensory information.

To better understand the role of the thalamus in conscious perception, Zepeng Fang and colleagues performed a unique clinical experiment and simultaneously recorded stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) activity in the intralaminar, medial, and ventral thalamic nuclei and prefrontal cortex (PFC), while five chronic, drug-resistant headache patients with implanted intracranial electrodes performed a novel visual consciousness task.

A Thalamic “Gateway” to Awareness

Feng et al. discovered that the intralaminar and medial thalamic nuclei exhibited earlier and stronger consciousness-related neural activity compared to the ventral nuclei and PFC.

Notably, the authors found that activity between the thalamus and PFC – especially the intraluminal thalamus – was synchronized during the onset of conscious perception, suggesting that this thalamic region plays a gating role in driving PFC activity during conscious perception.

Reference: “Human high-order thalamic nuclei gate conscious perception through the thalamofrontal loop” by Zepeng Fang, Yuanyuan Dang, An’an Ping, Chenyu Wang, Qianchuan Zhao, Hulin Zhao, Xiaoli Li and Mingsha Zhang, 4 April 2025, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adr3675

