New Fossil Study Challenges the Classic Story of Human Evolution

Scientists say some of the traits that define modern humans may have evolved only after long-standing biological and cultural barriers were broken.

Human evolution is often presented as a clear progression: brains grew larger, faces became smaller, tools improved, and our ancestors gradually became more like us. A new study suggests that this familiar story may be too simple.

Researchers found that two of the most recognizable changes in the genus Homo, increasing brain size and shrinking faces and jaws, do not closely match the pattern expected from continuous natural selection. Instead, human anatomy may have remained relatively stable for long stretches, with important changes emerging only when biological, environmental, or cultural barriers weakened.

The study, published in Nature Communications, was led by Mark Hubbe of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and Katerina Harvati of the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment (SHEP) at the University of Tübingen.

The genus Homo, whose only surviving member is Homo sapiens, emerged about 2.5 million years ago. “With few exceptions, the evolution of the various Homo species was characterized by an increase in brain size as well as a decrease in the size and robustness of the face and jaws,” explains Harvati.

These physical changes unfolded alongside major shifts in behavior. “At the same time, significant behavioral changes occurred: stone tools were used more intensively, food was obtained and processed in increasingly diverse ways, populations spread across significantly larger geographic areas, and more complex social structures presumably emerged.”

The Traditional Natural Selection Model

Scientists have often connected these trends through natural selection. Bigger brains may have supported more advanced thinking, while tools, cooking, and food processing could have reduced the need for large teeth, powerful chewing muscles, and heavily built faces.

Under that interpretation, individuals with traits closer to the modern human condition repeatedly gained an advantage, causing those features to become more pronounced over time. But the fossil record does not appear to follow such a smooth trajectory.

Testing Evolution With Fossil Evidence

Hubbe and Harvati studied three-dimensional measurements from 87 fossil skulls representing much of the known history of the genus Homo. The sample included early species such as Homo habilis and Homo rudolfensis, along with Homo erectus, Homo heidelbergensis, Neanderthals, and early and modern populations of Homo sapiens. It covers most of the well-preserved hominin skull fossils available from the past two million years.

“We compared this exceptional dataset with six different evolutionary models using statistical analyses to assess which model most accurately explains the observed changes in head and facial morphology within the genus Homo,” says Harvati.

The models represented several possible evolutionary patterns. These included sustained natural selection in a particular direction, random or neutral change, stabilizing selection that keeps traits within a limited range, and punctuated equilibrium, in which species change little for extended periods before evolving more rapidly.

The researchers found limited support for the idea that directional selection steadily pushed the entire genus toward larger brains and smaller faces. Models involving neutral processes, evolutionary constraints, and long periods of minimal change generally explained the differences more effectively.

“While our analyses confirm the well-known evolutionary trends of cranial growth and facial reduction, they show that the differences within our genus can be explained much more effectively by neutral evolutionary processes and long periods of evolutionary stasis,” explains Hubbe.

Why Evolution Is Not a Straight Line

The findings challenge the impression that earlier humans were incomplete stages on a predetermined path toward Homo sapiens.

Evolution does not plan for a future outcome. A larger brain, smaller face, or lighter jaw does not inevitably replace an older form simply because it appears more modern. Traits spread only when the genetic variation exists and the surrounding biological and environmental conditions allow change to occur.

Random genetic mutations may introduce new variation, while genetic drift can make some traits more common without providing a clear survival advantage. Stabilizing selection can also preserve an effective body plan instead of pushing it continuously in a new direction.

Development places additional limits on what evolution can alter. The brain, skull, teeth, airways, muscles, and face grow as an interconnected system. Changing one part can affect several others, meaning evolution cannot redesign each feature independently.

This may help explain why the major trends are visible across millions of years even though the individual species do not form a simple sequence of steadily improving anatomy.

What Made Bigger Brains Possible

The researchers suggest that dramatic increases in brain size may have occurred when long-standing constraints temporarily eased. Notable periods of brain expansion appeared in Homo heidelbergensis and later among Neanderthals and Homo sapiens. These shifts may have depended on several factors coming together, including development, metabolism, access to energy-rich food, and advances in technology and culture.

Brains are expensive organs to maintain. Supporting a larger one requires a reliable supply of calories and nutrients, as well as changes in growth, reproduction, and the distribution of energy throughout the body. A large brain would offer limited benefit if a population could not consistently meet those demands.

Cultural advances may have changed that equation.

“In many ways, culture acts as a buffer: It enables us to utilize new habitats and access more resources. This reduces the pressure on certain physical structures because they need to be less strictly adapted to environmental conditions,” explains Hubbe, and he continues, “In this way, periods of intensified technological and cultural innovation can trigger rapid evolutionary changes. Such changes were clearly of great significance for the evolution of the genus Homo, as they enabled our ancestors to meet the nutritional demands of larger brains and to fully exploit the benefits of higher cognitive abilities.”

How Culture May Have Shaped Human Anatomy

Tools, food processing, cooperation, shelter, and shared knowledge can allow a population to survive challenges that would otherwise require new physical adaptations. Culture can therefore change the environment in which natural selection operates, opening evolutionary possibilities that were previously restricted. The same framework may help explain why modern humans look so different from other members of the genus.

Neanderthal faces remained comparatively large and robust for long periods. Modern humans, by contrast, developed substantially smaller and more lightly built faces than other human lineages.

Those differences may not have emerged from a slow, universal tendency toward facial reduction. Instead, the modern human face could reflect a later period of major behavioral, dietary, developmental, or social change.

“It is possible that these later changes were also linked to particularly profound behavioral shifts that accompanied the emergence of our species,” adds Harvati.

A New Way to Think About Human Origins

The study argues that modern facial anatomy emerged not from a single cultural innovation, but when several evolutionary constraints eased at once. Natural selection still mattered, though human evolution likely unfolded through pauses, inherited limits, random shifts, and occasional rapid change rather than a steady trend toward larger brains and smaller faces.

“Our findings shift the focus,” Harvati concludes. “Instead of asking why humans have continuously evolved toward larger brains and smaller faces, it would make more sense to investigate under what conditions human populations were able to break free from existing constraints and develop new traits. This approach could be particularly well-suited toward better understanding the evolution of our genus.”

Reference: “Evolutionary drivers of encephalization and facial reduction in the genus Homo” by Mark Hubbe and Katerina Harvati, 6 July 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-74739-w

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.