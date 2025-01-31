New One-Minute Video Game Accurately Detects Autism in Kids

An international partnership has led to the development of technology that identifies autism-specific traits.

Researchers at the Kennedy Krieger Institute and Nottingham Trent University have developed a one-minute video game that accurately differentiates children with autism from those with ADHD or neurotypical development.

The tool, called the Computerized Assessment of Motor Imitation (CAMI), utilizes motion-tracking technology to assess motor imitation skills.

In a study involving 183 children aged 7 to 13, participants were instructed to mimic the dance-like movements of a video avatar for one minute. CAMI then analyzed their imitation performance. The tool successfully distinguished children with autism from neurotypical children with 80% accuracy.

CAMI also differentiated autism from ADHD with 70% accuracy. Researchers say that this is a particular challenge because ADHD and autism often co-occur, and it can be hard to identify the diagnoses, even by expert clinicians.



A new one-minute video game is able to accurately and efficiently identify children with autism from those who have ADHD or are neurotypical. Credit: Kennedy Krieger Institute and Nottingham Trent University

A Step Forward in Autism Diagnosis

Dr. Stewart Mostofsky, a pediatric neurologist and director of the Center for Neurodevelopmental and Imaging Research at Kennedy Krieger Institute and co-author of the study, says this tool is a step forward in how we diagnose autism.

“Diagnosing autism can be challenging, especially when children have overlapping traits with other conditions like ADHD. If the condition is misdiagnosed, it can impact support and resources for the child,” said Dr. Mostofsky.

It is often time-consuming to diagnose autism, requiring highly trained clinicians and costing families an estimated $1,500 to $3,000 annually, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Dr. Bahar Tunçgenç, senior author and social development expert at Nottingham Trent University, said: “Autism is traditionally seen as a social-communication disorder, but we now know sensory-motor difficulties, like motor imitation, play a key role in shaping social and communication skills. CAMI identifies autism by tapping into these challenges, which are distinct from ADHD.” She added, “What makes CAMI exciting is its simplicity. Video games are fun for kids, fast for clinicians, and provide clear results.”

With further development, CAMI could be adapted for younger children and those with more severe developmental challenges, broadening its impact. Researchers hope CAMI’s success inspires new ways to simplify and improve diagnostic tools for other conditions.

“This tool could transform autism diagnoses worldwide,” said Dr. Mostofsky. “By identifying autism as precisely as possible, we can connect children to interventions that improve their quality of life and long-term outcomes. We want to see CAMI used widely in clinics to support diagnosis as an alternative that is quick, low-cost, and requires minimal set-up.”

Reference: “Evaluating Computerised Assessment of Motor Imitation (CAMI) for identifying autism-specific difficulties not observed for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or neurotypical development” by Romila Santra, Carolina Pacheco, Deana Crocetti, René Vidal, Stewart H. Mostofsky and Bahar Tunçgenç, 28 January 2025, The British Journal of Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1192/bjp.2024.235

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