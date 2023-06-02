New Research Shows That Hiring More Women Is Good for Business

Research conducted by the University of Surrey reveals that senior management teams comprising individuals from diverse gender backgrounds play a crucial role in fostering responsible and collaborative innovation.

A study of small and medium-sized firms from emerging markets (ESMEs) found that having a gender-diverse senior management team is associated with increased value and innovation that aligns with the United Nation’s Grand Challenges. This conclusion was based on an analysis of 228 survey responses from ESMEs in the United Arab Emirates.

Professor Taz Rajwani, co-author of the study and Head of the Department of Strategy and International Business at the University of Surrey, said: “We found that firms that valued gender diversity by employing women in some of their most senior roles were more able to respond to the ever-changing economic environment and made valuable contributions to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. This is yet more evidence that having women as part of a company’s senior management team is not only morally the right thing to do, but it is good for business and wider communities.”

“Grand Challenges” focus on the ways in which cross-disciplinary research can address the objectives laid out in the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Grand Challenges strands include Global Health, Sustainable Cities, Cultural Understanding, Human Wellbeing, Transformative Technology and Justice and Equality.