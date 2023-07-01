New Study: GenX Women Experience Age in 7 Different Ways

A recent study conducted by Nottingham Business School (NBS) reveals that Generation X women experience age in seven distinct ways.

The study delved into the self-perception of age among GenX women, defined as those born between 1965 and 1980, and examined if they experience aging in a chronological sense.

The focus of this research also extended to its potential implications for marketers, considering the significant role of GenX as a demographic closely linked with consumer culture and with increased disposable spending power.

Over a period of three weeks and using online diaries, 19 women with varying life circumstances (aged between 41 and 55) reflected and reported on day-to-day incidents of personal age-related significance.

Analysis of more than 250 diary entries revealed seven intersecting, overlapping, and coinciding ‘frames’ of aging that the researchers named Affective, Protest, Acceptance, Camouflage, Life-Stage, Inequities, and Inconsequence.

These age frames range from considering age as just an attitude, to outright rejection of age as a culturally imposed label. Some diarists did accept their chronological age but others used beauty products and clothing to camouflage theirs.

Looking after young children and/or aging parents strongly affected personal age perception as did the menopause, present or as a looming event. This generation also felt the weight of inequalities, unfairness, and bias that implied they were comparatively less valued – either than men of all ages and/or women younger than them.

Lastly, some diarists professed to regularly forgetting their chronological age, regarding this as irrelevant or unrelated to their personal identity.

Sharon-Marie Gillooley, principal lecturer in Marketing at NBS and research lead, said: “It’s becoming increasingly difficult to pin down the age of a GenX woman. This generation feels that it does not need to conform to age and gender-related roles/rules like their parents, and therefore they are all experiencing and dealing with aging in different ways – some are ‘happily old’, others are ‘young at heart’; for some lives are full of possibility, whilst others feel family responsibilities weighing heavily on their shoulders.

“This research suggests that marketing to GenX women presents a particular challenge for companies, as traditional demographic age-informed targeting is unlikely to work – particularly as the research also suggests these age frames “may apply to all of these women all of the time; all of these women some of the time; some of these women all of the time; or some of these women some of the time.”

As a sizeable demographic group, with increasing disposable income, GenX women are an increasingly attractive market. While this is a cohort that marketers should consider, the evidence suggests a chronological model of age categorization is not appropriate for their understanding of Gen X females. Rather, they are distributed and dispersed across many groups – a moving, rather than fixed and predictable target.

The study suggests generalizing, or stereotyping, GenX women using an age-related appeal poses a major risk for brands that are in danger of distancing, or not reaching, their target market.

Reference: “The self-perceived age of GenX women: prioritising female subjective age identity in marketing” by Sharon-Marie Gillooley, Sheilagh Mary Resnick, Tony Woodall and Seamus Allison, 24 May 2023, European Journal of Marketing.

DOI: 10.1108/EJM-04-2022-0267