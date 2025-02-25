New Study Reveals: More Fish, Less MS Disability

New findings suggest that consuming fish regularly could reduce disability progression in multiple sclerosis.

Researchers followed MS patients for years and found that those who ate more fish—especially both lean and oily varieties—had significantly lower risks of worsening symptoms. Even small increases in fish intake after diagnosis seemed to help.

Fish Consumption and MS Progression

A diet rich in lean and oily fish may help slow disability progression in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a population-based study published today (February 25) in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

Researchers suggest that the anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties of nutrients found in fish could play a key role. Their findings highlight the potential impact of diet on managing MS.

Growing evidence indicates that diet may influence inflammatory diseases, including MS. While previous research has linked fish consumption to lower disability levels in MS patients, few studies have explored whether it can slow or reduce disability progression.

A Nationwide Study on Fish Intake and Disability

To investigate further, researchers analyzed data from 2,719 newly diagnosed MS patients, with an average age of 38, enrolled in the Swedish Epidemiologic Investigation of Multiple Sclerosis (EIMS) study. This nationwide case-control study included participants recruited between April 2005 and June 2015.

At enrollment, participants provided details about their environmental exposures and lifestyle habits, including how often they consumed lean and oily fish. Fish intake was categorized as never or seldom, 1 to 3 times per month, or weekly, with scores ranging from 2 to 6 based on the type and frequency of fish consumption.

Their disease progression, measured using the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), was tracked for up to 15 years through the Swedish MS Registry.

Confirmed disability worsening was defined as an increase in the EDSS score of at least 1 point from baseline, sustained between two further check-ups, at least 6 months apart.

Striking Risk Reduction with Higher Fish Intake

The highest fish consumption at diagnosis was associated with a 44% lower risk of confirmed disability worsening as well as a 45% lower risk of progressing to EDSS 3 and a 43% lower risk of progressing to EDSS 4 compared with those who ate none or very little.

And the more lean and oily fish that was consumed, the lower was the risk of confirmed disability worsening and progression to EDSS 3 and 4, trends analysis indicated.

In 2021, 1719 participants completed an online follow-up questionnaire that assessed changes in fish intake over time. Some 412 (24%) had altered their fish consumption: 288 had increased it; 124 had decreased it.

Those who increased their score from 2–3 to a score of 5–6 within 5 years after diagnosis (133) had a 20% lower risk of confirmed disability worsening, compared with those who continued to eat little or no fish (400).

Only 16 participants increased their fish consumption from a baseline score of 2 to a score of 5–6, but they had a 59% lower risk of confirmed disability worsening, compared with those who remained at the lowest level of consumption (101).

The findings held true even when the potentially influential factors of physical activity, weight (BMI), smoking, alcohol intake, and sun exposure were accounted for. They also remained similar when further adjustment was made for vitamin D level.

This is an observational study, and as such, no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect. And further research to validate the findings and investigate the underlying biological mechanisms is required, say the researchers.

The Role of Taurine and Omega-3s in MS

But they suggest: “While omega-3 fatty acids, predominantly found in oily fish, may contribute to reduced disability progression, the beneficial effects observed from lean fish consumption suggest that other factors may also play a significant role. One such factor is taurine, an amino acid found in significant amounts in fish and seafood.”

They explain: “Taurine is the most abundant free amino acid in the brain and, although there are endogenous mechanisms for its production, an exogenous supply is necessary to meet physiological needs.”

They add: “Taurine has diverse cellular functions, including cytoprotective actions through antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects, making it a potential therapeutic agent for neurological disorders.”

And they conclude: “The results underscore the potential role of diet, particularly fish consumption, as a modifiable factor that could complement existing therapeutic strategies for MS.”

Reference: “Impact of fish consumption on disability progression in multiple sclerosis” by Eva Johansson, Jie Guo, Jing Wu, Tomas Olsson, Lars Alfredsson and Anna Karin Hedström, 25 February 2025, Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1136/jnnp-2024-335200

