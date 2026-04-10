New Study Warns: Asia’s Lifeline Water Source Is Rapidly Draining

Groundwater across High Mountain Asia is rapidly declining due to combined climate and human pressures, with worsening risks ahead.

A new satellite-driven analysis reveals a sharp and ongoing decline in groundwater reserves across High Mountain Asia (HMA), often called the “Asian Water Tower.”

This vast system supplies water for farming, cities, and ecosystems across more than a dozen countries, supporting hundreds of millions of people, yet it is now losing about 24.2 billion tons of groundwater each year.

Satellite analysis reveals widespread groundwater loss

The study, led by Prof. Shudong Wang of the Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (AIRCAS), tackles long-standing challenges tied to limited data and the region’s rugged terrain. The findings were published in Environmental Research Letters.

To overcome these barriers, the researchers built an artificial intelligence (AI)-based evaluation system that combines satellite measurements from multiple sources with Earth system modeling and explainable AI methods. This approach allowed them to reconstruct changes in groundwater storage (GWS) over the past 20 years, determine the main factors driving those changes, and explore how risks may evolve in the future.

Depletion concentrates in populated basins

Results show that nearly two-thirds of High Mountain Asia experienced declining groundwater levels between 2003 and 2020. The steepest losses occurred in heavily populated river basins with intensive irrigation, including the Ganges–Brahmaputra, Indus, and Amu Darya regions. In contrast, some higher altitude inland areas showed localized increases in groundwater storage.

Climate-related influences explain close to half of the observed changes in GWS, with ice and snow processes playing a key role. At the same time, human water extraction, especially for irrigation in downstream areas, has become an increasingly dominant factor in groundwater loss, with its impact growing more pronounced after 2010.

Climate and water use drive decline

Future projections suggest that groundwater depletion will continue if current water use patterns remain unchanged. Meltwater from glaciers may briefly slow the rate of loss in certain regions around the 2060s, creating a temporary “buffer effect.”

However, this effect is not expected to last and could be followed by a faster drop in groundwater levels. Without changes in water management, downstream agricultural regions face increasing risk.

AI framework improves groundwater tracking

The researchers used a knowledge-guided, data-driven framework that draws on multi-sensor satellite data to map groundwater storage changes over two decades. A lightweight Transformer model was used to capture delayed hydrological responses and memory effects in mountainous systems.

Explainable machine learning tools helped link observed changes to physical processes in a consistent way. The results were validated against thousands of groundwater well observations and independent datasets, strengthening confidence in the findings.

By combining satellite remote sensing with hydrological science and interpretable AI, this framework provides a more complete view of groundwater dynamics in a region where direct measurements are limited.

Reference: “Assessing groundwater sustainability across high mountain Asia using remote sensing” by Kai Liu, Xueke Li, Yong Bo, Shudong Wang and Guangsheng Zhou, 2 January 2026, Environmental Research Letters.

DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ae2e1b

The research was funded by the National Key R&D Program of China and the Key Program of the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC).

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