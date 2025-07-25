Ocean Sugar Makes Cancer Cells Explode

Researchers have found a powerful new way to kill cancer cells—by making them explode from the inside out.

A sugar compound, discovered in deep-sea bacteria, triggers a fiery type of cell death called pyroptosis. This compound not only destroys cancer cells but also signals the immune system to join the fight. It worked in lab experiments and in mice, showing strong anti-tumor effects. The discovery opens the door to an exciting new approach in cancer treatment, using nature’s own molecules to unleash targeted destruction.

Harnessing Pyroptosis to Fight Cancer

Promoting pyroptosis—an inflammatory form of programmed cell death—has become a promising treatment strategy for cancer. In research published in The FASEB Journal, investigators purified a long-chain sugar molecule, or exopolysaccharide, from deep-sea bacteria and demonstrated that it triggers pyroptosis to inhibit tumor growth.

The compound, called EPS3.9, consists of mannose and glucose and is produced by the Spongiibacter nanhainus CSC3.9 bacterial strain and other members of the genus Spongiibacter. Mechanistic analyses showed that EPS3.9 can directly target 5 membrane phospholipid molecules and exert tumor toxicity by stimulating pyroptosis in human leukemia cells. EPS3.9 also had significant anti-tumor effects in the mice with liver cancer and activated anti-tumor immune responses.

Marine Microbes and the Future of Cancer Treatment

“Our work not only provides a theoretical basis for developing more carbohydrate-based drugs but also highlights the importance of exploring marine microbial resources,” said corresponding author Chaomin Sun, PhD, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Reference: “A Novel Exopolysaccharide, Highly Prevalent in Marine Spongiibacter, Triggers Pyroptosis to Exhibit Potent Anticancer Effects” by Ge Liu, Yeqi Shan and Chaomin Sun, 23 July 2025, The FASEB Journal.

DOI: 10.1096/fj.202500412R

