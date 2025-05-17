One-and-Done Cure: New Gel Wipes Out Ear Infections in 24 Hours

Scientists may have just found a game-changer for kids plagued by ear infections.

A single squirt of a special gel cured the infection in animals within just 24 hours—no pills, no repeated doses. The gel slips through the eardrum to deliver medicine right where it’s needed, and it worked perfectly in every case during tests.

Breakthrough in Treating Infant Ear Infections

Ear infections are a painful and all-too-common problem for babies and toddlers. Doctors usually prescribe oral antibiotics for a week, but these medications can come with side effects like upset stomachs and yeast infections. Additionally, if the treatment is interrupted, the infection can return or lead to antibiotic resistance.

Now, researchers have developed an exciting new approach: a medicated gel that cured ear infections in chinchillas with just a single application.

“I often receive emails from parents asking when our formulation will be available, and I share their hope for a solution,” says Rong Yang, one of the research team leaders. “A single-dose treatment for middle ear infections represents a significant step forward toward reducing the burden on families and improving outcomes for young children.”

The Challenge of Drug Delivery Through the Eardrum

Treating the infection directly at its source could prevent side effects, but there’s a major obstacle: the infection sits behind the eardrum, which blocks most medications. To get around this, researchers created tiny drug-carrying bubbles called liposomes to help the medicine slip through.

Surprisingly, the team found that negatively charged liposomes, not the typically favored positive ones, were the most effective. They discovered that immune cells reacting to the infection helped pull in these negatively charged liposomes, allowing the antibiotic to reach the infection site more efficiently.

Chinchilla Experiments Validate the Approach

Yang’s team encapsulated the antibiotic ciprofloxacin in negatively charged liposomes and added them to a temperature-sensitive hydrogel to form an antibiotic salve. They then conducted experiments with chinchillas because the animals’ ears are like human ears in response to middle ear infections and treatment.

They applied one of three formulations — ciprofloxacin in negatively charged liposomes in gel, ciprofloxacin in positively charged liposomes in gel, or ciprofloxacin in gel — to the eardrums of infected chinchillas and, after the gel solidified for sustained release, the antibiotic moved across the eardrum from the outer ear to the middle ear.

24-Hour Cure Achieved in All Treated Animals

They found that all the ear-infected chinchillas receiving gel containing ciprofloxacin encapsulated in negatively charged liposomes were infection-free within 24 hours. Furthermore, the animals showed no eardrum inflammation or recurrence of infection during the seven days of treatment.

In comparison, after seven days, only a portion of the animals receiving gel formulations with either free antibiotic (25%) or antibiotic encapsulated in positively charged liposomes (50%) were cleared of infection, and their eardrum inflammation was similar to that of untreated animals.

Hope for Parents and a New Era in Antibiotics

The researchers suggest that a single dose of treatment for middle ear infections could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce pediatric antibiotic usage, thereby improving patient care.

“I am most excited about the next stage of translating this technology from the lab to the clinic, as it has the potential to improve patient compliance, reduce antibiotic resistance, and ultimately transform how children receive antibiotics,” says Yang.

Reference: “Pathophysiology-Informed Design of Negatively Charged Liposomes for Enhanced Antibiotic Delivery across the Intact Tympanic Membrane in Acute Otitis Media Treatment” by Wenjing Tang, Xiaojing Ma, Clara Marlowe, Sophie S. Liu and Rong Yang, 28 March 2025, ACS Nano.

DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.4c14097

The authors acknowledge funding from the Hartwell Foundation and the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, part of the National Institutes of Health.

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