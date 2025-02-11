Liverpool researchers’ discovery of collagen in fossilized bones could provide new insights into dinosaurs.
For years, scientists widely believed that the fossilization process destroyed all original organic molecules, leaving fossils devoid of their original biological material.
However, a groundbreaking study led by the University of Liverpool has provided strong evidence that Mesozoic fossils, including dinosaur bones and teeth, still contain preserved organic materials.
Using advanced mass spectrometry and other analytical techniques, researchers detected remnants of collagen in the hip bone of an Edmontosaurus, a duck-billed dinosaur. This discovery helps settle a long-standing debate that has persisted for over 30 years.
The study, published in the journal Analytical Chemistry, used several techniques, including protein sequencing, to detect and characterize bone collagen in the 22-kilogram fossil. The fossil is an exceptionally well-preserved Edmontosaurus sacrum excavated from Upper Cretaceous strata of the South Dakota Hell Creek Formation. It is part of the University of Liverpool’s collections and offers a unique opportunity for cutting-edge analyses.
Key Findings and implications
Professor Steve Taylor, chair of the Mass Spectrometry Research Group at the University of Liverpool’s Department of Electrical Engineering & Electronics, said:
“This research shows beyond doubt that organic biomolecules, such as proteins like collagen, appear to be present in some fossils.
“Our results have far-reaching implications. Firstly, it refutes the hypothesis that any organics found in fossils must result from contamination.
“Secondly, it suggests that cross-polarized light microscopy images of fossil bones, collected for a century, should be revisited. These images may reveal intact patches of bone collagen, potentially offering a ready-made trove of fossil candidates for further protein analysis. This could unlock new insights into dinosaurs– for example revealing connections between dinosaur species that remain unknown.
“Lastly, the findings inform the intriguing mystery of how these proteins have managed to persist in fossils for so long.”
The research not only appears to resolve a long-standing scientific debate but also opens further avenues for studying ancient life, offering a glimpse into the biochemical preservation of fossils of extinct creatures.
Collaboration across disciplines
The study brought together experts from multiple disciplines:
- Researchers from UCLA contributed to the study, using tandem mass spectrometry to detect and quantify—for the first time—the amino acid hydroxyproline, which is specific to collagen when found in bone, thus confirming the presence of decayed collagen.
- Researchers from the University of Liverpool’s Mass Spectrometry Research Group conducted protein sequencing and mass spectrometry tests.
- Specialists from the University’s Materials Innovation Factory carried out additional analyses to confirm the results.
- The Centre for Proteome Research at the University of Liverpool identified fragments of collagen alpha-1, the main form of collagen in bone tissue.
Reference: “Evidence for Endogenous Collagen in Edmontosaurus Fossil Bone” by Lucien Tuinstra, Brian Thomas, Steven Robinson, Krzysztof Pawlak, Gazmend Elezi, Kym Francis Faull and Stephen Taylor, 17 January 2025, Analytical Chemistry.
DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.4c03115
Wonderful work and very detailed. Love dinosaurs 🦕 ❤️. I wonder if you be able to sequence their DNA.
That way we can know present animals. Also the connection to birds. Thanks
Not really: we can “read” protein amino acids to learn what the DNA nucleotide sequences probably were, and but there are only fragments of tissue.
Part of Mary Schweitzer’s work was to compare her collagen sequences with those of extant species. One of the sequences that, until then, was found only in dinosaurs also appeared in ostriches. (Ostriches and their relatives are archaic kinds of birds.) Protein matches to frogs, newts, chickens, and other animals were also found. Evolution is a great re-user.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Higby_Schweitzer
Well its because carbon dating is a lie it does not work and it is completely false and misleading. The Earth is not very old.
Exactly.. The millions of years is as ridiculous as the people that peddle that nonsense.
Yeah, Jesus rode on a 🦕 DINOSAUR
65 million years old? Please. Not science. It’s make believe. The earth is 6000 yrs old and authentic science supports this.
And the Earth is flat, too!
No, satellite photos show clearly that the earth is a sphere. Ancient seafarers also knew this!
I wish these unscientific trolls would stay away from serious scientific dialogue, and go study something else they know nothing about, like history.
The earth is not flat, it’s a cube.
And a sky ghost created the earth in a week I guess
Oh boy, Jurassic Park here we come, lol
No there was no intelligence in creation, everything happened randomly. Having two eyes instead on one was Radom, having eyes on the front of our face instead of on the top of her heads was random.
Our mouths were lined with teeth was random. Our feet being at the end of our legs was random.
Hard reading.
Right! But instead of accepting the possibility that their evolution model is wrong, as a true scientist would, they double down and say “oh well, lookie, organic compounds CAN survive for 66 million years!” 🙄
Wow, reading some of the comments on here makes me especially glad I never fell prey to religious indoctrination and reminds me of the evils of religion.
“Religious indoctrination” Chris?
SCIENCE refutes the THEORY of “evolution”
“Evolution” claims whichever morphed in whatever through mutation.
Mutation ALWAYS causes a decline in genetic information, never a gain.
Mutation causes De-evolving
An ignoramus should not be commenting on peer reviewed scientific research.
That’s gold. I thought exactly the same thing.
Probably because the age is not accurate. All speculation.
Please explain why carbon dating is completely false professor Eric.
Silly boy.
Ha explain this. It doesn’t happen. After 65 MILLION YEARS!!?? HAHAHAHA
This disproves all kinds of shyt
“Collaboration across disciplines
The study brought together experts from multiple disciplines:”
Oh I doubt that! In this context, the word discipline means that it is a “a branch of knowledge, typically one studied in higher education”. Those breaches must indiscriminately inclyde all studies and not just the conveniently accepted ones. Sadly however, the “scientific” community will contradict its own rules to maintain a hypothetical time line. Why it clings to that time line is beyond my understanding though.
I can tell you didn’t get out of grade school
Brilliant!
I’ll bet you are MAGA.
I absolutely love paleontology and science in general. Love reading the work scientist have found and still learning about.
Why do you not consider the evidence that dinosaurs were living more recently than you’d like to believe?
Because there is no evidence that they lived much more recently, and the evidence that they are millions of years old is overwhelming.
And while I am commenting here I’d like to say that I’m fascinated by the advances in dinosaur research that has been happening of late. Such changes since I was a child 60 years ago! Until these trolls realize that science always changes (unlike their ideas), they’ll never catch up.
I love how these types of science have no real evidence. It’s all based on hypothesis and conjecture. This person says it’s 66 millions years old because we should think this is how it’s dated. Humans have no real actual evidence. Evidence is only based on theory that can be disproved at anytime. Just like the science books that get rewrote today as we speak. And darwin is getting disproved today.
Science books are updated when new information becomes available, unlike your fairy tale bible.
We have reams of converging lines of evidence for an ancient earth but you have to go to science class to understand.
Evolution is still a theory. Give it up.
Agreed, explain the human footprint fossilized in the same rock as a dinasaur track from a dinasaur that died out 600 million years ago???Carbon dating ia garbage science.
Science rocks!
Keep me posted!
Thank you so much! This is better than going to class and having to study for exams.
Thank you!
A theory is supported by evidence. By scientific standards the bible is mearly a hypothosis, and not a very concise one at that.
It’s not a theory. There is plenty of practical evidence to support it. It’s the basic and most obvious explanation for the variety we have in existence.
How life has developed through the fossil record is open to debate sure, as intact fossil evidence is actually only produced through certain circumstances.
However, I am willing to accept that there is a higher intelligence, but the mechanism of our existence happened over an unfathomable amount of Time. You dig a Mile into the ground and you will find evidence of life . The existence of coal is only through a small snapshot of time- between a period of carboniferous rock several millions of years . Before then plants had not developed the ability to produce wood fibres.
…so is gravity. While we’re on the subject, ancient nomads superstitions and legends about how their god created the world is also only a theory.
“Evolution is still a theory. Give it up.”
Just saying that makes you look really really stupid. A theory is the highest level of ‘proof’ in science. It’s the graduation point. The PhD. Whereas religion is like a kid half way to preschool and realizing he left his lunch at home (credit Matt Dillahunnty for the last line).
Not exactly, evolution is an observed fact in short lived species (such as fruit flies) and the same mechanisms that cause evolution there have been found to be at play with longer lived species as well, so even though we can’t directly observe multiple generations of longer lived species we are absolutely certain that evolution is universal with life. The theory of evolution is evolution by natural selection. Evolution is a fact, natural selection is the theory (and the word theory in a scientific context means something very different from a colloquial one, but this comment is already long enough and I doubt you’re actually interested in learning).
And you completely don’t understand the definition of a scientific theory. Look it up.
Hint, the word you are looking for is “hypothesis”. Ignorance is so embarrassing.
Hi nonatheist, you said “Evolution is still a theory. Give it up.”
I think you misunderstand what a *scientific* theory is and what the scientific method is.
I think you misunderstand the amount of testing and experimentation that has been done to try and *prove evolution wrong*.
Yes, that’s right. Scientists favourite thing is to debunk stuff by proving it’s wrong.
It’s why they’re frequently saying they’re getting stuff wrong.
Contrast this to young earth creationists, who lie and misrepresent, who ignore evidence that disproves what they’re claiming and who keep making stuff up that even I know is bs.
Science is frequently wrong, and constantly trying to prove itself wrong. Everyone else is just trying to ‘prove’ themselves right… but what they’re actually doing is hiding from anything that doesn’t agree with their beliefs and lying to & misleading their followers. False prophets…
Hope that helps.
Theories start out as a hypothesis only when they are proven to be mostly correct(with few exceptions) are they excepted
Mike:
Your response is one of the best!
Evolution is a theory like electromagnetism is a theory.
We don’t know exactly how all the details work out but we know enough to turn the lights on rather than living in the dark.
Nothing incompatible between science & spiritual faith. I quote Einstein: “God does not play dice with the universe.” How many random scientists you know are at peace with themselves & the world?
Actually more methods show various competing ages of conflicting lengths. All are based on assumptions.
Citations please. What’s your buybull say about lying?
I, too, spent my whole life believing in evolution as taught in the textbooks. When you actually give the creationist’s a chance, you realize that it is the evolutionists who are living a fairy tale…From the impossibility of life emerging by chance, to the new evidence of collagen still in dinosaur bones, there is plenty of evidence that evolution is the fairy tale of atheists…When you open your mind to the possibility of a great flood that was way more than simply a lot of rain, you realize that it makes way more sense than all these flat layers being laid down over millions of years – as if no animals would dig into the mud or ground to disrupt the layers.
Exactly!
Generalized assertions have very little information content, but give clear clues of ideological motive.
Citations please. What’s your buybull say about lying?
You people are about to mess around and find out. “Forgive them Lord. They know now what they do”.
Anthony, where do you live? We need to come by and see if you’re real. I hope you are, because you’re very entertaining.
Do you work in this field? Do you know exactly how they “date” the fossils? I mean, how to use the spectrometer and any other devices they use? If not, then what you’re saying is actually hypotheses and conjecture.
Then the theory will be adjusted when we will be able calculate time in more efficient way. For now we use a universally accepted referencing, so nobody will scratch their heads.
Yet, you believe the bible text.
Maybe, they aren’t actually millions of years old.
Because they are not that old. It is that simple.
Sure the scientific method works in all other aspects of our lives except this one because here it contradicts the insane ramblings of a bunch of illiterate bronze age 🐐 pokers.
You sound and speak like a true believer.
More & more evidence that Dinosaurs are not millions of years old.! Believe God’s word,the earth and all it’s inhabitants are more like 10,oo years old.Organics could possible survive that long if covered in silt caused by a massive flood.(hint Noah).
You folks believe Jesus was a white dude who rode on the backs of dinosaurs and that God speaks English and made the earth just a few thousand years ago BUT deny science like climate change and geology. You folks should be embarrassed.
What you just said shows how you yourself have bought into a cult and are being dismissive of a topic you obviously know little about.
That sounds like most of the commenters here who seem to think that their ignorance trumps the facts and expertise of scientists actually studying paleontology.
Or….. the fossil ain’t as old as first believed……..
Wonderful. Scientists will now be able to reveal massive deposits of collagen in Hollywood actors and actresses skelton’s, millions of years from now.
So called Science is always changing what it professes to be fact. Hmmm? During the course of my lifetime the earth’s age has increased from millions of years to billions of years. Evolution is considered fact and yet despite the ever increasing age of the earth the fossil record contains ZERO evidence of transitional life forms. And if you reject Dr. Fauci you reject science! “If you take the vaxx you wont get covid.” I don’t know a single vaccinated person who avoided covid infection. Yep keep trusting modern science and you’ll be glad you did. Have a great day!
It’s hilarious watching “smart” people try to make this seem so ok. Your whole science is bunk.
Could scientists be able to resurrect those dinosaurs out of such discovery?..
You might learn to supplement ancient authority with referential process.
I have a fossil dinosaur egg with an unmistakable feather right down the middle id like to see it analyzed by science and contribute to our betterment in the field of paleontology.. where and how would I do that ?
Bring it to my house – the dog will analyze it on the down low!
My question is, and I think it’s rather poignant, if I were to mix carrots, onions and celery in a large cauldron and throw in some garlic, thyme, and maybe some oregano, could we make a descent dino bone broth? I’m sure it’d be just delicious 😋!
Just remember to get your diplotisauerus to an internal temp of 165°f, we don’t want anyone getting sick from under-done diplotisauerusi! Do we?
Considering that the protein collagen is found in all animals…Metazoa, it should not be a surprise to find it preserved somewhere. The problem comes when the preservation is not good enough to make what’s left useful. There are 22 amino acids required to synthesize collagens, only 20 in the genetic code.
They find dinosaur bones in rock that has been there and for 10 to million and 100 a million years god has nothing to do with it this has scientifically prove so keep you so called god out it. It has no plce in this forum and niether do you. Thank yoy. Not.
Ah yes, classic materialism. Silence dissent, rule out hypothesis we strongly oppose. “‘Our willingness to accept scientific claims that are against common sense is the key to an understanding of the real struggle between [materialism only] science and [science that allows the possibility of] the supernatural. We take the side of[materialism only] science in spite of the patent absurdity of some of its constructs, in spite of its failure to fulfill many of its extravagant promises of health and life, in spite of the tolerance of the scientific community for unsubstantiated just-so stories, because we have a prior commitment, a commitment to materialism.
It is not that the methods and institutions of science somehow compel us to accept a material explanation of the phenomenal world, but, on the contrary, that we are forced by our a priori adherence to material causes to create an apparatus of investigation and a set of concepts that produce material explanations, no matter how counter-intuitive, no matter how mystifying to the uninitiated. Moreover, that materialism is absolute, for we cannot allow a Divine Foot in the door.” Professor Richard Lewontin, [parenthesis added]
Maybe they are not as old as has been speculated??
Oh, good! Finally another science lab is confirming Mary Schweitzer’s discoveries: 1990 observation of what appeared to be red blood cells in a T. rex bone followed by a PhD thesis in 1995 and a paper in JVP in 1997; small blood vessels in a demineralized T. rex bone in 2005; collagen microstructures in a R. rex bone in 2007; protein fragments from a hadrosaur in 2009; and replicating the hadrosaur analysis with extreme precautions to prevent contamination in 2017 (JPR).
https://www.science.org/content/article/i-don-t-care-what-they-say-about-me-paleontologist-stares-down-critics-her-hunt
How did religion end up in this conversation? If your not a scientist then it’s probably a given that almost all of you have no idea what your talking about. Anthony and Eric are prime examples of uneducated fools , who obviously speak before thinking, and possibly inbred genetics. Maybe science should hypothesize on those 2 clowns genetic sequence. 😂😂😂😂
Or perhaps middle school students skipping school and giggling as they text
I agree with all your points, Edward, but not one of us is infallible.
It’s “what you’re (you are) talking about” … not “what your talking about”.
Your is always possessive: your ball, my bat.
You’re is a shortened form of you are.
Also you missed the apostrophe after clowns, so those 2 clowns’ genetic sequence. Here, the apostrophe implies that the 2 clowns possess their genetic sequence.
This I mention merely to point out that we all have yawning gaps in our knowledge and we all get the wrong ideas about stuff. Hence, we must take the plank out of our own eye before we can see to remove the mote in our neighbor’s eye. Yes, religion is a psychological disease, often acquired in childhood when we trust everything we are told, but it can be cured by enlightenment. Enlightenment comes from education. It rarely comes from confrontation. 🙄
Mesozoic dinosaurs? You mean birds? Non avian dinosaurs got wiped out in the k-pg extinction event. There are no mesozoic dinosaurs. This article is bunk.
The Mesozoic is known as the “age of dinosaurs” because that is the period when Dinosaurs existed. The extinction event marked the end of the Mesozoic and the start of the Cenozoic. We are in the Cenozoic, now.
You might want to rethink your evaluation that the “article is bunk”.
Yep! Arrogant evolutionists can’t handle the truth!
Truth requires evidence, which you have non.
Did anyone ever seen God, exept in their immagination? Looking up, down, deep in to cossmos, in to micro world where is even small evidence of its existance?
And Bible is just collection of fairytales made by primitive humans not so long ago.
Has anyone wiitnessed the universe starting? God did, and he told us about it. The James Webb space tellescope has looked as deep as ever into space where all theory’s believed we’d find the universe forming…..we did not find that at all. SO, the obvious answer is not that our theories are wrong, rather, we clearly need even MORE time. A point there is, in fact, evidence against as this articles topic presents. I suggest following the observable science and not the scientific beliefs. To many, science is as much a religion as Christianity. The difference is, one leaves us with more questions than answers…
“The uneducated” is not spelled “many”
Good one
Not Millions of years old.
There have been now several findings with blood and even flesh.
These Dinosaurs have been dead at most for only thousands of years and all the evidence points to this. The Scientists that all say this are discredited however because the evidence goes against the narrative of Evolution and instead leads credibility to a Creation narrative.
Even more evidence of this can be seen when examining the fossil layers, how the fossils are found in a drowned pose and evidences of humans alongside them pointing to a global flood.
When you deny the evidence simply because you don’t like what it tells you, you are the same as the people who think the Earth is flat. In short, a fool.
“2000, Bob Harmon, chief preparator of paleontology at the Museum of the Rockies, discovered a Tyrannosaurus skeleton in the Hell Creek Formation in Montana. After a two-year retrieval process, Jack Horner, director of the Museum, gave the femur bone to Schweitzer. Schweitzer was able to retrieve proteins from this femur in 2007. Schweitzer was the first researcher to identify and isolate soft tissues from an ancient fossil bone.”
This type of incident was investigated and reported almost 18 years ago. Not an unexplainable, nor newly recent, phenomenon.
Creationists need to do research before shouting that they have answers and always have empty packets of evidence.
Says the one starting with the conclusion of “my book is true” and working backwards. Wow, dead things look dead, jaw-dropping evidence. In the flood story is so obvious and true, why do all the creationist outlets have to lie, quote 50 year information, and take quotes so out of context that the devil would call it dishonest.
Just because you don’t understand the methods used to date the Earth and fossils, like radiometric dating and sedimentary layers, doesn’t mean they’re not true. In fact, the same underlying theories used in dating are used in other industries, like nuclear power and the fossil fuel industry. All creationism has contributed to the world is ignorance and Ken Ham’s midlife crisis boat.
Before you answer, go look up “young Earth heat problem” and let me you how Noah and the gang survived like a billion hydrogen bombs during his pleasure cruise.
I mean a God who created a whole universe and all life within it, surely can’t balance an Earth’s atmospheric conditions because Bobby said so.
Funny how creationists must invoke miracle after miracle to explain away clear evidence that various aspects of ‘Creation’ and Noah’s Ark story are simply physically impossible. Of course if you start with your conclusion that God is real and can do anything, it gives you the convenient escape hatch of being able to ignore all evidence, no matter what form it takes, no matter how compelling. A God of great deception indeed…
Maybe both are right. God says my ways are not your ways and my thoughts are not your thoughts when addressing mankind. Since god is eternal he is not limited to time as we know it. The idea that something comes from nothing is not logical . But also limiting god to a limited time is equally ilogical.
Without a Creationist perspective, what value, Conscience, or respect for Good and Evil. No holds barred. “Sin” is irrelevant and we become one of any other species destined for LaBrea Tar Pits.
Citation needed.
The flood narrative is entirely implausible. Elderly Noah and his immediate family would have had to gather hundreds of thousands of species of perfect pairs of male and female insects alone, from every part of the globe, before the deluge. How would they have travelled? How would they have crossed the seas between countries like Australia and the middle East? In what, even if they could collect them, would they have stored the animals to take them to the ark? They would have literally had to go to every square kilometer on the planet, to collect and return each species pair to the ark. That’s over 510 million square kilometers. Put another way, that’s over HALF A BILLION square kilometers. Having acquired all the other millions of creatures, kept them for 40 days (of the flood) as perfect breeding pairs, appropriately feeding them, even the carnivores, and then returning them to all those parts of the world from which they came, and where they are able to find appropriate food and climate for their types, what is meant having a classification system to remember which animals came from where from the smallest mates and spiders to the elephants and rhinoceruses. The death of any animal, even a tiny insect, would mean the end of that species forever. Would a god who has just wiped out millions of human beings really operate in this way with one small family? Some fish require fresh water, others require salt water, but a flood would have made all the water on the planet brackish, a mixture of salt and fresh, and would have killed huge numbers of fish species, as any fish breeder knows. Fish and other waterlife that live uniquely in small lakes and water courses would have been washed away into the zillions of gallons of brackish water that covered the earth, so how would they ever have found their way back? Then we have to consider the fate of all the plants, flowers, trees etc drowned under 40 days of brackish flood water. After the flood, the massive death of swamped vegetation would have left nothing to eat for all the herbivores, and therefore the whole food chain would break down.
Even if the creatures that were returned (impossibly) could reproduce, we know that a species which relies on one breeding pair, in natural environments, always goes extinct. We have much evidence for this in recent times. But now I’m talking about evidence and you don’t require that. Just your legendary account from the entirely pre-scientific Iron Age. Noah and his family covering that HALF A BILLION square kilometres, in some primitive and unexplained way, without maps or compasses or GPS or any way of effectively recording what they’re doing and knowing where they’ve been already, or how they would possibly know when they had actually acquired all the species of the earth, before any classification system had been invented by Linaeus etc. and with no feasible way of holding their collection while they returned all the animals, perfectly hydrated, despite the many millions of them, to where the ark was being built. That would come across enormous numbers of rotting human carcasses. Isn’t such a god great? Well, no. The flood narrative is preposterous and only believed by those who believe it as an act of faith to hold too, despite its impossibility. Believing an account for belief’s sake is not an act of faith, it’s an act of incredulity that contradicts intellect, evidence and intention. The intention of a god who would do such ludicrous things to brutally wipe out the human race, apparently including hordes of babies and children made in his own image, and yet preserve all other species, only to find that the one family he preserved were as perverse and prone to evil as all those he had drowned. So the omnipotent god who can be outside of time and see everything that’s going to happen does something extremely cruel, ghastly and impossible, knowing the outcome will be rubbish? I wish you well with your beliefs. Perhaps you should go back to basics and ask yourself WHY you base your entire personal philosophy on this unreasonable nonsense.
It’s simply mindboggling to me how so many who claim to believe in an all creator God, with all the power to create this universe and everything in it, are the same ones who put the all powerful God into a tiny box so their tiny brains can comprehend an allegorical story about the beginning of time on earth, written 3500 years ago by a man, who was passing on oral traditions passed on to him, so that he could explain to a society of uneducated Hebrew slaves how it all began. Why put the almighty into such a tiny box? Just to prove your beliefs are truth and someone else’s isn’t? Way too much ego. Jesus told the pharisees, (paraphrasing) you want me to explain all things about God when you can’t even understand how the weather works? Is the science always right? No, of course not. But does the biblical story of creation have even one shred of evidence to prove its 100% factual? No, choose to believe ot not to believe, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that we love God, and love our neighbors. Let us discover as much as we can about the history of our planet without letting dogma ruin it for you and everyone else.
Creationism is the uneducated, lazy way to explain how things work. You can never use science to credit any of your knowledge if you deny and ignore and avoid learning it’s most fundamental concepts, in order to build up the reference of information required to comprehend an article like this and why it’s significant in its timeline.
You have zero idea what you are talking about
It takes an unbelievably big ego to look at this vast unending mind boggling universe and think to yourself “there must be more to this than that”.
About the title, it seems obvious they found organic molecules in the bones of any animal!
If you believe anything organic can survive 66 million years then you are just as dumb as they want you to be.
Or… it’s not 60 million years old
Collagen? I find complete osteocytes with filopodia still attached in decal solution viewed under a Leica DM750. Who needs such complex systems to confirm original dino tissues? Oh, and that is from a bone shard collected from the surface.
History has shown us that civilized humans have a tendency to destroy any evidence of civilization once they’re done raping n pillaging. That’s why we don’t have evidence of anything good. It’s happened during Hitler’s reign of terror, it happened during the dark ages, it’s happening as we sit here. We are under a dictatorship, history books are being burned, the dictator is a known rapist and a convicted felon. Once the dept of education has been has been eliminated, science, God and guns are next on the chopping block. After that our kids will be taught German and Russian.
Because It’s not millions of years old
My suggestion is that we get rid of the entire theory of evolution altogether. Why not come out with a more logical explanation of how we came to be. Evolution is a pretty far fetched idea, requiring astronomical odds to be plausible. I for one cannot find enough faith in a theory so full of holes. I’ll stick with God, who has a plan and a purpose for us as mortals.
Shall we hold God and your bible to the same tests of fact that we hold evolution to? Are you ready to adjust the Bible as we find new factors and new explanations for how things work?
All your statements do is show that you are insecure about your beliefs and afraid to actually challenge them, unlike science.
God does not have to reveal anything, only human minds trying to make sense of a particular aspect…like looking at an elephant, blind, then trying to describe it, sure you get one perspective, but it may or may not have anything to do with your query
What about the Sabertooth tiger cub recently found in the permafrost? The Sabertooth from the waist up was fully intact., fur and all! I don’t think that was done recently……. 😉
Soft tissues = not “millions” of years old. It’s more in line with scripture that explains when dragons (dinosaurs in today speak) existed and perished. The time of around 3000-4500 years ago (time of the flood) is probably most likely. Soft tissues could still exist then.
Wow. You can appreciate Science and believe in a Creator/God. Many scientists do. But religion is another story. Do you really believe the Earth was created the 7 days 7 nights. There are thousands of religions and different gods. Which one is the right one? That’s your belief. I don’t disparage anyone about their religion or belief in God. But don’t disqualify all Science Research because you “believe” the Earth was created in seven days and seven nights. Got any proof.
At least science has some plausible, very interesting answers. Not right all the time but enough to put together a very interesting history. But not enough to shake my belief in some type of Creator or God – so to speak.
This cannot be disproven by science – but Dam – these Scientists are Sharp, so keep the new discoveries coming.
There is a creator. Actually lots of them. Microorganisms. We can’t live without them, and without hosts they simply go into a dormant state and wait until conditions are favorable. They can survive in extreme conditions such as zero atmosphere (extremophiles). If life can flourish here then it’s plausible for life to exist elsewhere. Life as we know it isn’t for the lowly hubris driven human but made by and for microorganisms. Carbon dating is only accurate to 50k years. Proper scientific method is logical and self correcting, religion is emotional and catering to popular culture.
Here’s the revised and expanded version of your text, now including the purification bath and the virgin birth elements from Zoroastrianism and Christianity:
All believers consider their religion to be the true one. Let’s take Islam as an example. The Prophet Muhammad reported experiencing flashes of light and hearing voices, which he interpreted as divine revelations. I once had a friend with similar symptoms, later diagnosed with schizophrenia. Once he took his medication, his “revelations” stopped.
Muslims believe that Muhammad foresaw many modern scientific discoveries, though much of what is claimed is retroactively interpreted rather than explicitly predicted. The Qur’an, while an impressive literary and philosophical work for its time, was largely a compilation of Greek, Judaic, and Christian knowledge that existed in the 7th century CE.
Similarly, Christianity, despite its claims of divine inspiration, underwent significant doctrinal editing. At the Council of Nicaea (325 CE), church leaders gathered to decide on the core doctrines of Christianity. Many religious texts about Jesus and his teachings were circulating at the time, often contradicting one another. To resolve this, church leaders chose four Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John) as the official canon, rejecting many others.
A legend suggests that they left all the texts on a table overnight, praying for divine guidance. By morning, only four remained on the table, while the rest had fallen to the ground, which was interpreted as a miracle confirming divine selection. However, historical evidence suggests the selection process was political and theological, rather than supernatural.
Parallels Between Christianity and Zoroastrianism
Christianity also shares striking similarities with Zoroastrianism, the Persian religion that predates it by over a thousand years. Among the key parallels:
• Monotheism with Dualism: Zoroastrianism describes a cosmic struggle between Ahura Mazda (God of Light) and Ahriman (Evil Spirit), resembling the Christian battle between God and Satan.
• The Messiah and the Virgin Birth: Zoroastrianism predicts the coming of Saoshyant, a future savior, who will be born of a miraculously conceived virgin—a concept echoed in Christianity’s Virgin Birth of Jesus.
• In Zoroastrianism, Saoshyant will be conceived when a virgin bathes in a sacred lake containing the preserved seed of Zoroaster.
• In Christianity, the Virgin Mary conceives Jesus through divine intervention by the Holy Spirit, without human contact.
• Purification Through Bathing:
• In Zoroastrianism, ritual purification through sacred bathing is essential to maintain spiritual purity. The Bareshnum ceremony, a complex cleansing ritual, was performed for major purification.
• In Christianity, baptism symbolizes spiritual cleansing, rebirth, and purification from sin, with John the Baptist performing the rite even before Jesus.
• Final Judgment and Resurrection: Both religions teach that at the end of time, there will be a resurrection of the dead and a final judgment, after which good will triumph over evil forever.
• Heaven, Hell, and Angels: Zoroastrianism describes a bridge leading to paradise or punishment, similar to Christian concepts of heaven and hell. Additionally, angels and demons play similar roles in both faiths.
Religious Suppression and Adaptation
The early Christian Church actively suppressed knowledge of these parallels, likely to prevent challenges to its claimed uniqueness. While many believers today hold their faith as absolute truth, historical analysis suggests that religions evolve, borrow from one another, and adapt to their cultural environments.
Would you like me to expand further on any of these points?
How does that jive with what is happening today…go ahead, explain capitalism AND not sound like a jerk.
Hmmmmm….why are these life forms unchanged from so long ago? Is it that DNA prevents life forms from changing so much they lose their identity? Why can’t a tree mate with an elephant? Why would evolution put in place something that prevents evolution? BTW, evolution is mathematically and statistically impossible. Anything that requires a chance of occurrence greater than 1 x 10 to the 40th power is regarded as never going to occur. And evolution requires these odds and even greater at every step of the way. Therefore making evolution both mathematically and statistically impossible.
I would love to see side-by-side comparisons of various dating techniques, dating things we know the actual age of— Mount Saint Helens, Pompeii, etc.
Wouldn’t this be a great way to see if these dating technologies are accurate? Or at least give us a glimpse of how accurate they may be?