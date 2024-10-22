Sandia National Laboratories and Arizona State University are enhancing quantum technology by miniaturizing optical systems into chip-sized integrated microsystems.
This partnership aims to leverage advanced photonics for quantum computing and secure communications, highlighted by a new initiative funded by the Quantum Collaborative.
Collaborative Quantum Innovations
Sandia National Laboratories and Arizona State University, two leading research institutions, are working together to advance quantum technology by shrinking large optical systems into compact integrated microsystems.
Nils Otterstrom, a physicist at Sandia who specializes in integrated photonics, is leading efforts to miniaturize these optical systems. This breakthrough promises enhanced performance and scalability, with applications ranging from advanced computing to secure communications.
“Integrated photonics takes optical systems that are macroscale and makes them microscale,” said Otterstrom, who earned his doctorate in applied physics from Yale and joined Sandia as a Harry S. Truman fellowship recipient. “What we do in integrated photonics is develop novel devices and explore device physics to provide all the functionalities that we need to do fundamental research and create next-generation quantum microsystems. The world-class fabrication capabilities and high degree of customizability we have here at Sandia in the Microsystems Engineering, Sciences and Applications complex, or MESA, uniquely position us to impact the most cutting-edge science and technology.”
The Quantum Networking Shift
Otterstrom has been collaborating with Senior Director of Quantum Networking at Arizona State University Joe Lukens. Lukens is the leading expert on using the frequency of light to carry quantum information for quantum computing and networking systems.
This effort was recently formalized through a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement funded by the Quantum Collaborative. The Quantum Collaborative brings together academic and research institutions — including national labs — to advance quantum information and technology research, as well as education and workforce development.
“The inspiration for the Quantum Collaborative is the recognition that the future is quantum. If we’re going to be successful, it cannot be done by single investigators or even single institutions; it’s just not going to be possible,” Lukens said. “The collaborative is an intentional network of like-minded individuals who are interested in building up quantum information technology, and it’s a way for us to connect and work together.”
The state of Arizona funds the Quantum Collaborative and Arizona State University manages the initiative.
Transitioning From Bulky Systems to Integrated Chips
Before the agreement with Sandia, Lukens focused on fiber-optic systems for his work in frequency-bin quantum information processing. He explained that qubits exist in all sorts of platforms, including photonics.
“In the frequency approach, your qubit is a photon that can possess two different wavelengths, or colors of light simultaneously,” Lukens said. “A zero corresponds to one color, and one corresponds to the other color. That encoding is advantageous for quantum communications. It’s transmitted well in optical fiber.”
The work was done previously with commercial light-wave components on optical tables.
“We’re using big bulky systems. They have high losses of photons, they are very expensive and they take a lot of space,” Lukens said. “I think I’ve done all I can do with tabletop devices in frequency-bin encoding.”
This is where Sandia’s resources for integrated photonics come into play.
“Sandia has one of the most flexible foundries in the world, not only in microelectronics but also in photonics,” Lukens said, referring to the MESA complex. “Sandia can fabricate small photonic integrated circuits that can realize the same capabilities as a big square meter-size optical table.”
Sandia’s National Security Photonics Center offers a wide variety of component and platform technologies, with a portfolio of more than 50 issued patents in integrated photonics.
Advancements in Quantum Photonics
Spatial beam splitters, which take photons and split them in two directions, are fundamental components in quantum photonics.
“In this frequency encoding paradigm, we need to create special types of beam splitters that instead take one color of light and split it into two colors,” Otterstrom said. “What we’ve developed here at Sandia, in collaboration with professor Peter Rakich’s team at Yale University, are these very efficient novel phase modulator devices.”
The devices are based on suspended silicon waveguides that convey light and gigahertz soundwaves, which are generated by co-integrated aluminum nitride electro-mechanical transducers.
“The result is highly flexible optomechanical structures that acousto-optically split a photon into multiple frequencies. This allows you to do quantum information processing on a much higher dimensional space,” Otterstrom said. “You can think about it as the light’s color can actually carry the quantum information.”
Future Prospects and Applications
Lukens said his goal is to move work from proof-of-principle experiments to deployment in quantum networks.
“In order to do that, we need systems with lower loss than what we can achieve today with commercial devices, and we need systems that are a bit cheaper,” Lukens said. “If we can realize those capabilities on chip, now we’re talking about a much more practical and plausible way to do quantum networking.”
Otterstrom has been guiding Lukens to acquire components, such as microscopes and optical mounts, to use the Sandia-built photonic integrated circuits in a testbed at the university’s lab.
A Milestone in Quantum Collaboration
The collaboration is paying off. Sandia’s Laboratory Directed Research program has awarded $17 million to advance the team’s work in frequency-based quantum photonics. The funding comes in the form of a Grand Challenge program called Error-Corrected Photonic Integrated Qubits, or EPIQ.
“Without the partnership between Sandia and Arizona State University, we would probably not have the EPIQ Grand Challenge in its current shape and form,” said Paul Davids, the principal investigator on the project. “Nils’ outreach to Joe Lukens began our first foray into the ideas around frequency-encoded photonic qubits. His thoughtful leadership in this area and Joe Lukens’ prior work and expertise are central to the EPIQ Grand Challenge.”
Otterstrom said the funding will enable large-scale implementation and integration of the device physics explored in the early collaboration with Arizona State University to create a useful photonic qubit that can be error-corrected.
Supporting Quantum Tech Development
In addition to participating in the Quantum Collaborative, Sandia offers the MESA complex’s microelectronics prototyping capabilities as a core partner of the Southwest Advanced Prototyping Hub. SWAP Hub, which is also led by Arizona State University, is one of eight Microelectronics Commons Hubs across the country. The Microelectronics Commons is funded by the CHIPS and Science Act enacted by Congress to jumpstart American competitiveness in the semiconductor industry and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.
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In the frequency approach, qubit is a photon that can possess two different wavelengths, or colors of light simultaneously.
Ask the researchers:
1. Why is quantum bit a photon that can possess two different wavelengths, or colors of light simultaneously?
2. Is quantum spin related to topological spin?
3. Are the hypothetical particles (including so-called Quantum ) high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
4. Is topological vortex high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
5. Can low dimensional spacetime matter be the understructure of high-dimensional spacetime matter?
6. Which is easier to understand, topological materials or so-called quantum materials?
7. Is quantum material a topological material?
8. How do you understand the cat in quantum mechanics that is both dead and alive?
9. Is the topological vortex left-handed or right-handed?
10. Is the spacetime vortex a fact?
11. Which is easier to understand, topological vortex gravity or quantum gravity?
12. Doesn’t physics want a unified standard for basic materials?
and so on.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). It is normal to make mistakes in scientific research, but what is abnormal is to stubbornly adhere to erroneous positions and not repent.
Let us continue to witness via facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of sciences and humanities in human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science? Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?