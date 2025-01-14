Researchers have successfully simulated the non-Hermitian skin effect in a two-dimensional quantum system, a first in the field.
This groundbreaking work, which uses ultracold fermions, reveals potential for a deeper understanding of quantum systems interacting with their environment, paving the way for future discoveries in quantum physics and information.
Groundbreaking Quantum Simulation Achievement
A team of scientists led by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has achieved a major breakthrough by simulating the non-Hermitian skin effect in two dimensions using ultracold fermions. This accomplishment represents a significant step forward in the field of quantum physics.
Quantum mechanics traditionally focuses on systems that are isolated from their environment. It explains a wide range of phenomena, from how electrons behave in solids to how information is processed in quantum devices. These systems are typically described using a Hermitian model (Hamiltonian), which ensures observable properties like energy have real values and remain conserved.
Understanding Non-Hermitian Dynamics
However, when a quantum system interacts with its surroundings—exchanging particles or energy—the Hermitian model breaks down. Instead, such open systems are better described by a non-Hermitian Hamiltonian. This approach has unlocked new insights into quantum information, curved space, unusual topological phases, and even the physics of black holes. Yet, many mysteries about non-Hermitian quantum behavior, particularly in higher dimensions, remain unresolved.
In collaboration with Peking University (PKU), physicists from the two universities have simulated one such intriguing phenomenon—the non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE)—which involves the accumulation of eigenstates at the boundary of an open system. This successful demonstration marks a crucial advancement, as previous experimental realizations of the non-Hermitian skin effect were limited to lower dimensions or classical systems rather than quantum systems.
Innovative Two-Dimensional Model Demonstrated
This finding is published in Nature on January 8, 2025. The research created a two-dimensional non-Hermitian topological band for ultracold fermions in spin-orbit-coupled optical lattices with tunable dissipation, unveiling the non-Hermitian skin effect, says Prof. Gyu-Boong Jo, Professor of Physics at HKUST leading the study.
“Our work unveils an intriguing system that allows us to explore how non-Hermiticity plays with symmetry and topology,” said Prof. Jo. “Our experiment naturally sets a quantum many-body system instead of classical systems, opening up avenues to investigate non-Hermitian quantum dynamics using ultracold fermions with dissipation.”
Exploring High-Dimensional Non-Hermitian Phenomena
Prof. Xiong-jun Liu, Professor at PKU and the other leader of the team added, “The interplay of higher-dimensional non-Hermitian skin effect with fundamental Hermitian scenarios, such as curved spaces, black holes, quantum information, and higher-order topological phases, necessitates exploration in many-body systems beyond a one-dimensional system. The high degree of control in our system positions it as a versatile platform for exploring high-dimensional non-Hermitian phenomena, offering insights into exotic quantum physics beyond the realms of condensed matter and ultracold atoms.”
The team emphasized that a complete understanding of the NHSE remains elusive, with key questions still unanswered: “Is there a general topological explanation for NHSE?” and “How much does topology determine its presence or absence?” “This reported work sets the stage for exploring such questions,” Prof. Jo added.
Reference: “Two-dimensional non-Hermitian skin effect in an ultracold Fermi gas” by Entong Zhao, Zhiyuan Wang, Chengdong He, Ting Fung Jeffrey Poon, Ka Kwan Pak, Yu-Jun Liu, Peng Ren, Xiong-Jun Liu and Gyu-Boong Jo, 8 January 2025, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-08347-3
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
A pioneering study has simulated the non-Hermitian skin effect in two dimensions, offering fresh insights into quantum systems and their environmental interactions.
Ask the researchers:
How do you determine that the physical phenomena observed in your research are necessarily two dimensions?
Scientific research guided by correct theories can enable researchers to think more.
According to the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), spins create everything, spins shape the world. There are substantial distinctions between Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) and traditional physical theories. Grounded in the inviscid and absolutely incompressible spaces, TVT introduces the concept of topological phase transitions and employs topological principles to elucidate the formation and evolution of matter in the universe, as well as the impact of interactions between topological vortices and anti-vortices on spacetime dynamics and thermodynamics.
Within TVT, low-dimensional spacetime matter serves as the foundation for high-dimensional spacetime matter, and the hierarchical structure of matter and its interaction mechanisms challenge conventional macroscopic and microscopic interpretations. The conflict between Quantum Physics and Classical Physics can be attributed to their differing focuses: Quantum Physics emphasizes low-dimensional spacetime matter, whereas Classical Physics centers on high-dimensional spacetime matter.
Subatomic particles in the quantum world often defy the familiar rules of the physical world. The fact repeatedly suggests that the familiar rules of the physical world are pseudoscience. In the familiar rules of the physical world, two sets of cobalt-60 can form the mirror image of each other by rotating in opposite directions, and can receive heavy rewards.
Please witness the grand performance of physics today. https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286.
If the researchers are truly interested in science, please read: The Application of Inviscid and Absolutely Incompressible Spaces in Engineering Simulation (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-870077).
The physical phenomena we observed in scientific research are often one-sided. Although light is an important way for humans to understand nature, it is definitely not the natural essence of the universe. In the process of exploring nature, there are significant differences between what humans see, hear, and touch. The biggest difference between humans and other animals is the ability to elevate these sensory understandings to rational ones. The rotation of spacetime vortices based on topology is spin. Spin can form extremely complex spacetime structures via self-organization, including our own thinking and consciousness, which facilitate our interaction with the world.