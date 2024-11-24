Researchers Reveal the Simple Formula for Success

Our minds favor simple explanations and efficient actions, according to new research.

Researchers found that simplicity in explanations and task execution is highly valued due to its efficiency. Over 2,800 participants demonstrated a clear preference for simpler, more reliable methods, indicating a fundamental cognitive bias towards efficient and dependable processes.

Understanding Simplicity in Human Cognition

A new study from the University of Waterloo reveals that people’s preference for simple explanations is closely tied to their desire to complete tasks efficiently.

“These findings show that our preference for simpler explanations mirrors how we evaluate actions,” said Claudia Sehl, the study’s lead author and a PhD candidate in developmental psychology at Waterloo. “Simplicity isn’t just valued in explanations—it’s part of how we think about achieving results efficiently.”

Research Methodology and Findings

Sehl collaborated with developmental psychology professors Ori Friedman and Stephanie Denison to conduct the study. Through seven experiments involving 2,820 participants, the researchers found that people consistently favored simple explanations and solutions over more complex ones, whether understanding an outcome or accomplishing a goal.

The study found that people are more attracted to explanations that involve common and reliable causes. If a cause seemed rare or unreliable, it was viewed as less helpful. In other words, the simpler and more dependable the cause, the more appealing it was both for understanding an event and for achieving results in the future.

The Appeal of Simplicity and Reliability

“Essentially, the more common and reliable a cause, the more appealing it became as both an explanation and a method for achieving outcomes,” Sehl said. “Additionally, whether describing causes or seeking outcomes, using fewer causes seems both faster and more effective, pointing to a shared mental process behind both preferences.”

Overall, the findings suggest that efficiency is valued both in explanations and when achieving goals.

“Our research suggests that people care a lot about efficiency—the idea of doing more with less—and that this focus on efficiency affects how people think about both explanations and accomplishments,” Friedman said.

Reference: “Doing things efficiently: Testing an account of why simple explanations are satisfying” by Claudia G. Sehl, Stephanie Denison and Ori Friedman, 7 October 2024, Cognitive Psychology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cogpsych.2024.101692

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.