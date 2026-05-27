Researchers Say NASA Could Be Overlooking Signs of Alien Life

Astrobiologists are raising concerns that humanity’s search for alien life may be limited by the very tools designed to find it.

What if humanity’s greatest mistake in the search for alien life is assuming we would recognize it when we see it?

Scientists are now warning that evidence of extraterrestrial organisms could already exist on Mars or distant exoplanets, while our instruments, assumptions, and search strategies may be causing us to miss it entirely. In a new study published in Nature Astronomy, researchers argue that these overlooked signs of life, known as “false negatives,” could reshape how future space missions are designed.

For decades, astrobiology has focused heavily on avoiding “false positives,” cases where nonliving chemistry mimics biology. The famous 1996 claim that a Martian meteorite contained fossilized microbes is one example that sparked years of debate. But researchers now say the opposite problem may be just as important: life could be present, yet remain invisible to us because we are searching for the wrong signals or looking in the wrong places.

“We should be aware of these false-negative results,” says lead author Inge Loes ten Kate, professor in astrobiology at Utrecht University and the University of Amsterdam. “It means there are shortcomings in recognising the existence of life. These shortcomings are not yet high on the research agenda.”

Detection methods

Scientists say false negatives can happen for several reasons, including poor preservation of biological traces, weak or hidden signals, and the limits of existing instruments. Ten Kate and colleagues argue that future research should directly address these risks through laboratory work, computer modeling, and field studies.

“Space missions and instruments are designed to detect potential signs of life, but the risk of overlooking something is not taken into account,” Ten Kate explained. “The search for signs of life should go hand in hand with better-defined questions and testable hypotheses to justify specific measurement or observation targets.”

The researchers also point to artificial intelligence as a potentially valuable tool. AI-based pattern recognition could reveal signals or relationships that humans might miss. According to Ten Kate, this approach may uncover clues that only become clear when new observations are analyzed together.

Mistakes

Failing to detect existing life could lead to serious scientific and political mistakes. Researchers may deprioritize missions, tools, or environments that actually have the potential to support life.

Ten Kate offered a simple comparison: “If there is life under a rock, and you only look at that rock from above, that life will go unnoticed.” She said scientists must carefully examine whether an environment could support life and whether patterns on a planet or moon might reveal hidden biological activity.

The researchers also warn that governments or companies could move too quickly to extract resources from other worlds. If microbial life exists unnoticed, mining or industrial activity could permanently destroy it before it is ever discovered.

Causes of false-negative results

Some false negatives may occur because traces left behind by organisms are too subtle to detect, even if life is widespread across a planet’s surface. Atmospheric chemistry can also hide potential biosignatures. Certain gases linked to life may be masked or destroyed through interactions in the atmosphere, making them difficult to observe from a distance.

These problems are especially challenging because scientists often recognize them only after the fact.

(Not) asking the obvious

According to Ten Kate, one of the biggest challenges is that scientists naturally search for forms of life they already understand. “We therefore need to understand very clearly what kind of life is possible in a particular place, what the conditions for that life are, and how we can recognise the traces of that life,” she said. “And even then, we might overlook things.”

She pointed to iron-bearing minerals discovered on Mars last year that show unusual oxidation patterns unlike nearby minerals. On Earth, similar oxidation is typically associated with life. However, researchers still do not know whether the Martian minerals were produced by biology or by nonliving chemical processes.

“These minerals do not mean that we are dealing with false-negative results in this case,” Ten Kate said. “We simply do not yet understand what is going on here.” She added that further study of Martian geochemistry and chemical reactions could help scientists better rule out false negatives in future missions.

The researchers say this work highlights the importance of carefully studying potential landing sites before sending spacecraft or human expeditions. “So make sure you’ve studied the situation in the landing zone meticulously in advance.”

Reference: “False negatives in the search for extraterrestrial life” by Inge Loes ten Kate, Mickael Baqué, Vinciane Debaille, John Lee Grenfell, Nozair Khawaja, Fabian Klenner, Yannick J. Lara, Sean McMahon, Christophe Malaterre, Keavin Moore, Lena Noack, C. H. Lucas Patty, Frank Postberg and Emmanuelle J. Javaux, 21 May 2026, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-026-02863-0

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