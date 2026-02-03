Researchers Warn: WiFi Could Become an Invisible Mass Surveillance System

Researchers say a new technology can identify individuals even when they are not carrying a WiFi device by passively recording signals in radio networks, raising serious privacy concerns and prompting calls for stronger protections.
Walking past a café with an active WiFi network could be enough for you to be identified, even if you are not carrying a cell phone. Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have shown that people can be recognized solely by recording WiFi communication in their surroundings, a capability they warn poses a serious threat to personal privacy.
The method does not require individuals to carry any electronic devices, nor does it rely on specialized hardware. Instead, it makes use of ordinary WiFi devices already communicating with each other nearby. As radio waves move through a space and interact with people, they create distinctive patterns that can be captured and analyzed. These patterns are comparable to images produced by cameras, but they are formed using radio signals rather than light. The research team argues that this emerging capability highlights the urgent need for stronger privacy protections.
“By observing the propagation of radio waves, we can create an image of the surroundings and of persons who are present,” says Professor Thorsten Strufe from KASTEL (KIT’s Institute of Information Security and Dependability). “This works similar to a normal camera, the difference being that in our case, radio waves instead of light waves are used for the recognition,” explains the cybersecurity expert. “Thus, it does not matter whether you carry a WiFi device on you or not.”
Turning off your own device offers no protection, he adds, because “it’s sufficient that other WiFi devices in your surroundings are active.”
WiFi Routers as “Quiet Observers”
“This technology turns every router into a potential means for surveillance,” warns Julian Todt from KASTEL. “If you regularly pass by a café that operates a WiFi network, you could be identified there without noticing it and be recognized later, for example by public authorities or companies.”
Felix Morsbach notes that intelligence agencies or cybercriminals currently have simpler ways to monitor people, such as accessing CCTV systems or video doorbells. “However, the omnipresent wireless networks might become a nearly comprehensive surveillance infrastructure with one concerning property: they are invisible and raise no suspicion.”
WiFi networks are now found in most homes, offices, restaurants, and public spaces.
No Special Hardware Require
Unlike attacks that rely on LIDAR sensors or earlier WiFi-based techniques that use channel state information (CSI), meaning measurements of how radio signals change when they reflect off walls, furniture, or people, this approach does not require specialized equipment. Instead, it can be carried out using a standard WiFi device.
The method takes advantage of normal network communication between connected devices and the router. These devices regularly send feedback signals within the network, known as beamforming feedback information (BFI), which are transmitted without encryption and can be read by anyone within range.
By collecting this data, images of people can be generated from multiple perspectives, allowing individuals to be identified. Once the machine learning model has been trained, the identification process takes only a few seconds.
Almost 100% Accuracy – Technology Entails Risks to Privacy
In a study with 197 participants, the team could infer the identity of persons with almost 100% accuracy – independently of the perspective or their gait.
“The technology is powerful, but at the same time entails risks to our fundamental rights, especially to privacy,” emphasizes Strufe.
The researchers warn that this is particularly critical in authoritarian states where the technology might be used for the observation of protesters. Therefore, they urgently call for protective measures and privacy safeguards in the forthcoming IEEE 802.11bf WiFi standard.
Reference: “BFId: Identity Inference Attacks Utilizing Beamforming Feedback Information” by Julian Todt, Felix Morsbach and Thorsten Strufe, 22 November 2025, CCS ’25: Proceedings of the 2025 ACM SIGSAC Conference on Computer and Communications Security.
DOI: 10.1145/3719027.3765062
The project was funded under the Helmholtz “Engineering Secure Systems” topic.
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So..
You can carry low power noise source at 2.4ghz wifi band and avoid any recognition . Just noise at low level but about 15db higer then reflection of the body this noise may not interfere with other stronger devices but will keep privacy. Like a 1 meter buble arround you .
Se can even record HDMI cable signal from insidr the cable over the air because its radiating so much of that signal to air. Mysterious life we live in
It’s ok I will put my router in a Faraday cage 🤣🤣
That’s literally out of a Christian Bale Batman movie. The goodguys destroyed that device because it was rampantly unethical even in the hands of a hero.
I hope that article is just advertising fodder directed at our paranoid delusionals.
I intended to reply to the whole topic, not a comment on your comment. Would delete and refile my comment but the software here doesn’t let me.
Hmm… Thinking of possibly sewing faraday linings into my clothes, with the added benefit of not being able to receive cell service. The sheer joy of being untethered!
That would only make you stand out more “visibly” to this tech. You need something that can generate its own signal, and frequency hop. Low tech transister radio, etc. would probably do the trick.
The worst part of this is that the public thinks this is new technology. Experts in the field have known about WiFi identification since WiFi was first used, it was an incentive to develop WiFi in the first place. The governments of major world powers have been using this technology for some time. Now that a non-government entity has discovered this”feature”, the ability has become public. There are many “watchdog” tactics used by government agencies to keep “tabs” on citizens and their whereabouts and activities. Big Brother is, and has been for quite a long time, watching!
More FUD. All WiFi would tell someone is that “some particular person was in Starbucks at 9:25 am on Tuesday”. The government has many more definitive ways of proving you were somewhere (security cameras, credit card receipts, etc), ways that would actually positively identify you and stand up in court.
Google advertising id
It’s already a done deal. Expansion is in full effect. My Xfinity WiFi can see you through the walls with motion detection and it can use nearly any device connected to it across multiple platforms and manufacturers to do it. Every camera that connects to the Internet (Ring, cars, etc.) will eventually integrate into the serveilance network. If it points into the “public domain,” it will belong to “public.”
Can it hear as well? Could you communicate with it ? As in person to person, or even brain to brain. For six years now someone or something has been watching and interacting with me thru what I concieve as a broadcast of sorts. And I’m not crazy, this really is happening. It’s at a low volume and the sounds or these people speaking are heard oddly enough when the fan in my room is on or the ac in my truck is.I know how bizarre it sounds but it’s been going on practically 24/7 since 02/20/2020. It’s a group and it’s somewhat organized. But yes all the time. It’s almost got to be research of some kind. Oh and btw these are not very nice people. They’ve indicated to me that they want to destroy my life via mind hacking. Their words not mine.I do wonder though if they are doing something similar to what is mentioned in the article. It’s too long a story to tell here.
I record it often. The best I get is garbled half sentences and the sounds of several people talking. Youtube.comeddyandthestrangsituationplayers.com
It’s a symptom of schizophrenia. You should see a psychiatrist.
Lmaof…hahaha..
I am a resident of Illinois and I have been under this type of Surveillance since as early as 2005 that I have learned and aware when some additional equipment is being used such as dazzlers and IR lasers.
Active tracking is what this is named as by Military agencies. Some may better know it as the equipment and systems used in the efforts to find Bin Laden.
It isn’t just your protection, I have been surveilled from ILLINOIS all the way to New Mexico and back, during one trip, now I also experience transmitted communication from secure laser communication equipment and this allows for my awareness of being surveilled actively.
I literally am not able to shower without hearing comments from both men and women, as to how disgusting I am.
I am literally told how to wipe my ass after using the toilet during and after a visit to shit.
The reaches as to how far our government agents can go, is beyond scary, the literally have fMRI remote mind-reading technologies that can not be dodged.
I mean, where the equipment is located to conduct this type of Surveillance, they are actively watching you and your spouse having Intercourse! Being a single man and enduring the secure laser communication, I am forced to relieve & satisfy myself, for if I even approached a women to initiate communication where one may seek a date, I am forbidden and distracted by equipment that can be used literally to put me on the ground where I stood.
And to warn you all, this is what is coming to your local law enforcement agencies, for these are the agencies that are conducting these acts on me.
That would not work.. they would def know its u!
All I can say after reading some of the comments left here is that there are some really paranoid and troubled people who read these stories!!
It probably already has knowing how governments (big brother) operate with all the spy agencies be known by name or not.
While this may be 100% correct there is a limit to how good this is.
If gtd person puts on a nylon jacket, sweat pants, or other clothing then what is the impact? If the person does begin to carry electronic devices how is it impacted? Dies it work less reliably?
I won’t worry about this unless I was in a highly secured area gaff didn’t permit recording devices but does allow equipment with wifi. Which I can’t imagine the situation arising.