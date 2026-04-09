Revolutionary Gas Turbine Generates Power Without Air Compression

KIT researchers surpass NASA and achieve a technological breakthrough toward a CO2-neutral energy system.

Earlier experiments with this system could only run for brief moments before the combustion chamber overheated and failed. Now, the team at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) has achieved a major milestone by extending the operation time to more than five minutes.

“This is an important step toward highly efficient and flexible hydrogen energy for a fossil-free energy system,” explains Professor Daniel Banuti, Director of the Institute of Thermal Energy Technology and Safety (ITES).

One of the key advantages of this design is that it eliminates the need to compress air before ignition. “A conventional gas turbine, such as those used in power plants or under aircraft wings, consumes about 50 percent of its power to compress air to the high pressure needed for efficient combustion—power that is then unavailable for electricity generation,” Banuti explains.

Pressure‑gain combustion replaces mechanical compression

The new turbine operates using pressure-gain combustion. Traditional gas turbines rely on mechanical compressors that consume a large portion of their output. In contrast, this system creates the required pressure through detonation waves inside the combustion chamber.

These waves form from fluid-mechanical instabilities, where patterns of vortices and wave interactions naturally increase pressure without moving parts. This approach reduces energy losses, simplifies the system, and improves overall efficiency.

Hydrogen as an ideal fuel for high‑efficiency turbines

Although the system can operate with different fuels, hydrogen offers clear advantages. Its rapid reaction speed supports stable pressure increases during combustion. This makes it particularly suitable for achieving high efficiency and could enable lighter, more affordable turbine designs for both electricity generation and, potentially, aviation applications.

First successful power generation without a compressor

Integrating a turbine with the combustion chamber to produce electricity introduces additional complexity. “This is extremely difficult because the very fast and intense combustion processes in the chamber make stable energy transfer to the turbine challenging. We are the first to successfully operate such a turbine and generate electricity in the process,” says Banuti.

Presentation at Hannover Messe 2026

The research team plans to showcase their compressor-free gas turbine at Hannover Messe, taking place from April 20 to 24, 2026, at the KIT booth in Hall 11, Stand B 06.

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