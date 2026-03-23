Scientists Connect “Time Crystals” to the Outside World in Groundbreaking Experiment

A newly demonstrated link between a time crystal and a mechanical system opens a door scientists once thought closed.

A shimmering crystal owes its color to the precise arrangement of its atoms. Physicist Frank Wilczek, who won the Nobel Prize in 2012, proposed that similar order could emerge in quantum systems, not in space but in time. He called these systems time crystals, describing them as structures that remain in their lowest energy state while repeating motion continuously without any external energy input. Scientists confirmed their existence in experiments in 2016.

Researchers at Aalto University’s Department of Applied Physics have now taken a major step forward by linking a time crystal to an external system for the first time. The study, led by Academy Research Fellow Jere Mäkinen, shows how the team converted a time crystal into an optomechanical system. This approach could help create highly precise sensors and improve memory systems in quantum computers, potentially boosting their performance.

The findings were published in Nature Communications.

Overcoming a Fundamental Limitation

“Perpetual motion is possible in the quantum realm so long as it is not disturbed by external energy input, such as by observing it. That is why a time crystal had never before been connected to any external system,” Mäkinen says. “But we did just that and showed, also for the first time, that you can adjust the crystal’s properties using this method.”

To build the system, the researchers used radio waves to inject magnons into a helium-3 superfluid cooled to near absolute zero. Magnons are quasiparticles, meaning groups of particles that act like a single particle.

When the radio input was switched off, the magnons formed a time crystal that kept moving for an unusually long time, lasting up to 108 cycles, or several minutes, before fading beyond detection. As it decayed, the time crystal became coupled to a nearby mechanical oscillator, with the interaction shaped by the oscillator’s frequency and amplitude.

Connections to Optomechanics and Quantum Limits

“We showed that changes in the time crystal’s frequency are completely analogous to optomechanical phenomena widely known in physics. These are the same phenomena that are used, for example, in detecting gravitational waves at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in the U.S. By reducing the energy loss and increasing the frequency of that mechanical oscillator our setup could be optimized to reach down near the border of the quantum realm,” Mäkinen says.

Time crystals may offer a powerful new tool for quantum technologies.

“Time crystals last for orders of magnitude longer than the quantum systems currently used in quantum computing. The best-case scenario is that time crystals could power the memory systems of quantum computers to significantly improve them. They could also be used as frequency combs which are employed in extremely high-sensitivity measurement devices as frequency references,” says Mäkinen.

Reference: “Continuous time crystal coupled to a mechanical mode as a cavity-optomechanics-like platform” by J. T. Mäkinen, P. J. Heikkinen, S. Autti, V. V. Zavjalov and V. B. Eltsov, 16 October 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-64673-8

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