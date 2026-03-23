A newly demonstrated link between a time crystal and a mechanical system opens a door scientists once thought closed.
A shimmering crystal owes its color to the precise arrangement of its atoms. Physicist Frank Wilczek, who won the Nobel Prize in 2012, proposed that similar order could emerge in quantum systems, not in space but in time. He called these systems time crystals, describing them as structures that remain in their lowest energy state while repeating motion continuously without any external energy input. Scientists confirmed their existence in experiments in 2016.
Researchers at Aalto University’s Department of Applied Physics have now taken a major step forward by linking a time crystal to an external system for the first time. The study, led by Academy Research Fellow Jere Mäkinen, shows how the team converted a time crystal into an optomechanical system. This approach could help create highly precise sensors and improve memory systems in quantum computers, potentially boosting their performance.
The findings were published in Nature Communications.
Overcoming a Fundamental Limitation
“Perpetual motion is possible in the quantum realm so long as it is not disturbed by external energy input, such as by observing it. That is why a time crystal had never before been connected to any external system,” Mäkinen says. “But we did just that and showed, also for the first time, that you can adjust the crystal’s properties using this method.”
To build the system, the researchers used radio waves to inject magnons into a helium-3 superfluid cooled to near absolute zero. Magnons are quasiparticles, meaning groups of particles that act like a single particle.
When the radio input was switched off, the magnons formed a time crystal that kept moving for an unusually long time, lasting up to 108 cycles, or several minutes, before fading beyond detection. As it decayed, the time crystal became coupled to a nearby mechanical oscillator, with the interaction shaped by the oscillator’s frequency and amplitude.
Connections to Optomechanics and Quantum Limits
“We showed that changes in the time crystal’s frequency are completely analogous to optomechanical phenomena widely known in physics. These are the same phenomena that are used, for example, in detecting gravitational waves at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in the U.S. By reducing the energy loss and increasing the frequency of that mechanical oscillator our setup could be optimized to reach down near the border of the quantum realm,” Mäkinen says.
Time crystals may offer a powerful new tool for quantum technologies.
“Time crystals last for orders of magnitude longer than the quantum systems currently used in quantum computing. The best-case scenario is that time crystals could power the memory systems of quantum computers to significantly improve them. They could also be used as frequency combs which are employed in extremely high-sensitivity measurement devices as frequency references,” says Mäkinen.
Reference: “Continuous time crystal coupled to a mechanical mode as a cavity-optomechanics-like platform” by J. T. Mäkinen, P. J. Heikkinen, S. Autti, V. V. Zavjalov and V. B. Eltsov, 16 October 2025, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-64673-8
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A newly demonstrated link between a time crystal and a mechanical system opens a door scientists once thought closed.
VERY GOOD.
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. Are you studying time crystal or crystal time?
2. What is the relationship between space and time?
Sounds like magic
Perpetual motion is possible not only at the quantum level, but at all levels. The electrons in atoms and planets around Sun are in perpetual motion. This will continue as long as they remain undisturbed by any external or internal force. Are all these time crystals?
So the concept of time crystal is not a good idea. In my opinion, evey object in the universe is in perpetual motion. This is because motion is a fundamental property of matter. Newton failed to mention this when he formulated the laws of motion.
Yes. You’re right.
The branch of mathematics known as topology has become a cornerstone of modern physics. The perpetually swirling topological vortices defy traditional physics’ expectations.
When we pursue the ultimate truth of all things, the space in which our bodies and all things exist may itself be the final and deepest puzzle we need to explore. This is not only the pursuit of physics, but also the most magnificent exploration of the origin of the universe by human reason.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), space is an uniformly incompressible physical entity. Space-time vortices are the products of topological phase transitions of the tipping points in space, are the point defects in spacetime. Point defects do not only impact the thermodynamic properties, but are also central to kinetic processes. They create all things and shape the world through spin and self-organization.
In today’s physics, some so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
and go on.
Is this the counterintuitive science they widely promote? Compromising with pseudo academic publications and peer review by pseudo scholars is an insult to science and public intelligence. Some so-called scholars no longer understand what shame is. The study of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reminds us that the most profound problems in physics often lie at the intersection of different theories. By exploring these border regions, we can not only resolve contradictions in existing theories but also discover new physical phenomena and application possibilities.
Under the topological vortex architecture, it is highly challenging for even two hydrogen atoms or two quarks to be perfectly symmetrical, let alone counter-rotating two sets of cobalt-60. Contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Science, Nature, etc.) stubbornly believe that two sets of counter rotating cobalt-60 are two mirror images of each other, constructing a more shocking pseudoscientific theoretical framework in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. This pseudo scientific framework and system have seriously hindered scientific progress and social development.
For nearly a century, physics has been manipulated by this pseudo scientific theoretical system and the interest groups behind it, wasting a lot of manpower, funds, and time. A large amount of pseudo scientific research has been conducted, and countless pseudo scientific papers have been published, causing serious negative impacts on scientific and social progress, as well as humanistic development.
Complexity does not necessarily mean that there is no logical and architectural framework to follow. Mathematics is the language and tool that reveals the motion of spacetime, rather than the motion itself. Although the physical form of spacetime vortices is extremely simple, their interaction patterns are highly complex, and we must develop more and richer mathematical languages to describe and understand them.
The development of the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reflects a progression from concrete physical phenomena to abstract mathematical modeling and, ultimately, to interdisciplinary unification. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system. The core idea of TVT — space is physical, and matter is its topological excitation—already provides a solid and elegant scientific path for understanding the origin of all things.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-909171 and https://t.pineal.cn/blogs/6255/A-Mathematical-and-Physical-Analysis-On-the-Origin-of-Objects.
Are these science?
Example 1
Two sets of cobalt-60 are manually rotated in opposite directions, and even without detection, people around the world know that they will not be symmetrical because these two objects are not mirror images of each other at all. However, a group of so-called physicists and so-called academic publications do not believe it. They conducted experiments and the results were indeed asymmetric, but they still firmly believed that these two objects were mirror images of each other, and the asymmetry was due to a violation of the previous natural laws (CP violation). In the history of science, there can never be a dirtier and uglier operation and explanation than this.
—— Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/what-happens-when-light-gains-extra-dimensions/#comment-947619.
Example 2
Please see how the so-called “mystery of θ – τ” is explained: θ and τ are completely identical in all measurable physical properties such as mass, lifetime, charge, spin, etc. However, experimental observations have shown that the θ meson decays into two π mesons, while the τ meson decays into three π mesons, making it difficult for physicists to explain why they are so similar. Physicist Martin Block proposed a highly challenging idea: θ and τ are the same particle, but in weak interactions, parity is not conserved. An easy to understand explanation is the following analogy:: There are two boxes of apples with identical weight, color, and taste. However, when one box is opened, there are two apples, while when the other box is opened, there are three apples. This confuses the old farmer who buys apples. He circled around the orchard and came up with a highly challenging idea: these two boxes of apples are not from the same tree, so they are the same.
—— Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/what-happens-when-light-gains-extra-dimensions/#comment-947686.
Everyone who has a reverence for natural laws and regulations deserves respect.
In the physical world constructed by the American Physical Society (APS) and its publications using parity violation, particles from God, Demons, and Angels wander around, while dead and alive cats jump up and down, unconstrained by dynamics and thermodynamics, and unaware of what is dirty, ugly, and shameful in public. APS and its publications reject the possibility that spaces with zero viscosity, zero compression, and zero anisotropy in mathematics may form spatiotemporal vortices through topological transformations. They don’t know that space and non existence are not the same concept.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), the morphology and structure of elementary particles can vary in countless ways, which is an inevitable result of the evolution of spatiotemporal motion from low dimensions to high dimensions. The particles in the Standard Model are products of spatiotemporal vortex topological evolution. Nature always uses local symmetry changes to ensure global parity conservation. Expanding the local asymmetry caused by artificial simulation and observer effects infinitely into fundamental laws of nature (such as CP violation) is a serious conceptual and methodological error.
For nearly a century, so-called peer-reviewed publications led by the American Physical Society (APS) have been challenging the dignity of science with pseudoscientific theories. His behavior is unreasonable and unforgivable. If a self proclaimed scientific society (such as American Physical Society) deviates from science without shame, it is highly likely to be heading towards the end. Nature is the final court of appeal for science, and it is geometric, not merely numerical.
Interesting…can the intrinsic property exist with zero magnitude or not? In other words, can anything actually be motionless?
If nothing can be motionless in spacetime, then can the motion be limited to 3D space (‘motionless’ in time) or vice- versa?
My mind is a-whirl… perhaps we’ve been looking at ‘time travel’ from the wrong angle?
That could violate Heisenbergs Uncertainty Principle – if something remains motionless in any dimension, it’s position can be measured much more accurately statistically over time (and possibly over Energy), meaning faster than light speed velocity becomes possible – or Warp speed.
Hmmm….