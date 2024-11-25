Scientists Develop New Type of Battery That Could Provide Energy on Mars

USTC researchers created a high-energy battery using Mars’ CO2-rich atmosphere, showing potential for long-lasting energy solutions in Martian environments.

A research team led by Prof. Peng Tan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), has developed a new type of battery designed to provide energy on Mars. This innovative battery utilizes components of the Martian atmosphere as fuel for its reactions, offering a higher energy density and longer cycling stability compared to earlier designs. The findings were published in the journal Science Bulletin.

As the content of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of Mars is as high as 95.32%, batteries using lithium and carbon dioxide as reactants are considered to have potential applications in Mars exploration.

However, the complex environment on Mars, including multiple gas components and intense temperature fluctuations, is often overlooked. Within the range of 0-60℃, the electrochemical performance of Mars batteries exhibits significant temperature dependence.

A Battery Designed for Mars’ Conditions

To address the problem, the team simulated the real environment on the surface of Mars and developed a Mars battery system that uses the Martian atmosphere as direct fuel, achieving sustainable output of electrical energy. At a low temperature of 0℃, the energy density of the battery was measured to be 373.9Wh/kg, with a cycle life of 1375 hours (approximately 2 Martian months).

Specifically, the battery undergoes electrochemical reactions involving the generation and decomposition of lithium carbonate during charging and discharging. By utilizing integrated electrode preparation and foldable battery structure, the team enlarged the cell size to 2×2cm2, further improving the energy density of the pouch battery to 765 Wh/kg and 630 Wh/L.

This study conceptually validates the potential use of Mars batteries in actual Martian conditions and paves the way for the development of multi-energy complementary systems for future space missions.

